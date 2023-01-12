Read full article on original website
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for the E-Cycle Wisconsin Electronics Collection Grant for entities that will host an electronics collection site or event in 2023 or early 2024. The DNR will give priority to projects in Florence, Forest, Iron and Marquette counties because they do not have a registered permanent […]
Snowstorm predicted for Wednesday night into Thursday morning
No advisories, watches, or warnings have been issued yet, but the National Weather Service wants you to be on the lookout for the next winter storm occurring later this week. Current models from the National Weather Service show Door and Kewaunee counties as highly likely for at least four inches of snow during the early morning hours of Thursday. The snow would likely begin at around midnight and continue until at least noon on Thursday. The area has approximately a 50/50 chance of getting six inches or more of snow, with it more likely occurring in Door County’s northern tip and less likely along the lakeshore in Kewaunee County. If the winter storm hits the area, it would be the most snow received since Carlsville and Washington Island received approximately nine inches of snow before Christmas.
Obituary: Priscilla “Poo” G. Calkins
Priscilla Gilbert Calkins, “Poo”, to all who knew her, 75, of Ephraim, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 12, 2023. She was born June 6, 1947 in Neenah, the daughter of Nicholas Tisch Gilbert and Nancy Ruth (Waite) Gilbert. Poo grew up in Neenah and attended First Presbyterian Church and Neenah High School. She graduated from Downer High School in Milwaukee. Poo went on to study ceramics at Stephens College in Columbia, MO for two years.
Wrestling review: Southern Door, SBS, Kewaunee post strong weekends
The area's three Packerland Conference wrestling teams posted strong performances at their respective tournaments over the weekend. For Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol, Spencer Madsen was the top finisher for the team as he hit the podium in third place at 126 pounds at the Cutler Classic. Southern Door's Hayden Jeanquart won the...
Fatal crash in Wisconsin results in death of 36-year-old, alcohol a possible factor
POUND, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Marinette responded to reports of a car that was on its side and ‘smoldering’ on CTH B in Marinette County on Saturday morning. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on January 14 near 9th Road.
Obituary: Walter Hellyer
On January 13, 2023, Walter “Corky” Hellyer died peacefully surrounded by family and the love of his life, Jeanne “Jay” Hellyer. Corky will be dearly remembered by Jay, his wife of 66 years; his two children, Brus (Dave) Osborne and Bob (Tora) Hellyer; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Corky, Lettie and Nellie; six great-grandchildren; sister, Lynn Mathias; and the many family members and friends whose lives were lifted by Corky’s resolute humor and warmth.
Obituary: Lawrence N. Hartl
Lawrence “Bear” Hartl, 95, of Sturgeon Bay died at home on January 12, 2023. He was born July 7, 1927, in Antigo, WI to Wenzel and Anna (Wilde) Hartl. On August 20, 1949, he married Kathleen “Katie” Mistlebauer at St. Joseph Church in Sturgeon Bay. She preceded him in death on August 22, 2021. They had been married for 72 years, living at the same address all those years.
Pioneers Top Packerland in Girls Hoops at 7-0
Sevastopol remained the only undefeated girls basketball team in Packerland Conference play Saturday when the Pioneers won at Oconto, 69-42. Kayla Ranly led three Sevastopol players in double figures with a game-high 19 points, which included three 3-pointers. Libby Ash added 17 points, with five baskets behind the arc, and Bailey Rikkola scored 13 more.
Daily Arrest Records - January 14, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday January 14, 2023.
Obituary: Judy Croy
Judy Croy, 66, of Luxemburg, died peacefully at home with her family by her side, on January 14, 2023. Judy was born on December 20, 1956, to the late William and Wilma (Kronforst) Gillman. Judy was a caring person, always caring for others, being a second mother to her children’s friends, volunteering with Share Food Distribution and Meals on Wheels. Her favorite times were hanging out with her granddaughter, gardening, cutting lawn, and crocheting.
