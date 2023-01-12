ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Texas man accused of shooting a Houston teacher arrested in Shreveport

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 5 days ago
A Texas man has been arrested in Shreveport after killing a Houston, Texas teacher.

On Thursday morning Sugar Land Police Department said that Charvas Thompson, 26, of Houston has been arrested by the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force for the murder of Wendy Duan, 28, of Sugar Land, Texas.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Sugar Land police received a call to a shooting at 9:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane. Upon arrival, officers located Duan unresponsive in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.

Through the investigation detectives were able to identify the alleged suspect to be Thompson through interviewing witnesses at the scene, reviewing nearby video and confirming his vehicle from license plate recognition cameras in the area.

An arrest warrant was issued early Sunday morning charging Thompson with murder and setting his bond at $500,000.

Sugar Land police worked closely with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force and located Thompson in Shreveport.

He will be extradited to Fort Bend County jail.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

