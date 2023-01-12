Read full article on original website
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?C. HeslopSchaumburg, IL
Lane closures on Illinois Route 53 from 1/16 to 1/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Tom Selleck Phrase He Loves to Hear on Show
Donnie Wahlberg has starred in Blue Bloods for 13 seasons, but still loves hearing co-star Tom Selleck utter a special phrase every week. Diehard fans of the long-running police drama know that the New Kids on the Block crooner often live tweets when new episodes air. It’s a great way for viewers to gain insight into the show, direct from one of the stars.
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'
Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
Why Donnie Wahlberg Is Often The Only Blue Bloods Cast Member Really Eating In Those Infamous Family Dinner Scenes
Donnie Wahlberg has a spot-on take about those Blue Bloods family dinner scenes.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Santa in Sweet Photos: 'We Didn't Scream'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed son Bronze, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months Sterling Skye is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Monday, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their 21-month-old daughter to meet Santa Claus, snapping pictures with the jolly man during a holiday party. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a snap on Instagram of her and Sterling both sitting on Santa's lap while Patrick crouches and smiles beside them. Brittany looks festive in a green off-the-shoulder gown while her little girl sports a red and...
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Gisele Bündchen Seen Out Again with Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente as Ex Tom Brady Ousted from Playoffs
The supermodel is spending more time exercising in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente as ex husband Tom Brady's NFL season comes to an end Gisele Bündchen is jumpstarting her 2023 fitness routine in Costa Rica with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente — literally — by her side. In new photos, the pair were spotted running together in Costa Rica last week — two months after Bündchen, 42, was first seen vacationing with her family in the same place. The supermodel was sporting matching olive running shorts...
Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'
Jessica Alba is mom to daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, plus son Hayes, 4½ Jessica Alba is full of Christmas cheer. The mom of three spent the special holiday alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. On Monday, Alba shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend, in which the family of five wears matching red Christmas pajamas while sitting outside by a firepit. In the snaps, the couple's kids enjoy s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate...
Barbara Walters' Daughter Put $3.4 Million Florida Waterfront Condo On The Market After Journalist's Dementia Diagnosis
The late iconic journalist Barbara Walters purchased a Florida waterfront condo in 2014 but her daughter, Jaqueline Dena Guber, listed the $3.4 million pad shortly after her mother transferred ownership of the estate following her dementia diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. Walters, who passed away on December 30 at age 93, adopted Guber, 54, in 1968. Throughout her legendary career, the journalist interviewed dozens of influential figures in pop culture and the political atmosphere before she announced her retirement. The same year, Walters purchased the $3.4 million Florida condo. Following her dementia diagnosis in April 2016, she transferred ownership of the...
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are soaking up their first holiday as a family of four. Brittany, 27, shared photos from the family's holiday on Instagram Sunday, showing newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, celebrating the annual December holiday. In one post on her feed, Brittany shared a set of images of her family posing together in complementing...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby
The couple will soon welcome another baby together, joining son Miles and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying the holiday season. The couple celebrated Christmas this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper. On Monday, the pregnant cookbook author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress. The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look. As Legend also posted the...
Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Her Family of Four Is 'Living in Sterling's World'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes has a little boss baby on her hands! Tagging husband Patrick Mahomes in a tweet on Wednesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, joked that daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, is asserting herself in their new family of four. "In case anyone is wondering, the Mahomes household is living in Sterlings World! 😂🤍," she wrote. In addition to their toddler, the couple became parents to a baby boy last month when they...
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Christmas with Their Twins and 3 Dogs: 'Much Love'
The How I Met Your Mother alum and his husband celebrated the holiday with their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, in addition to the family's three dogs Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family went all out for Christmas. The How I Met Your Mother alum, 49, and his husband, 47, celebrated the holiday with a family photo featuring their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, as well as the brood's three dogs. "Merry Christmas and much love from Ella, David, Gideon, Spike, Papa, Harper and Gidget," Harris...
This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For
Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Have "So Much to Be Grateful for" After "Scary" Car Accident
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are feeling extra grateful this holiday season. Earlier this month, the Dancing With the Stars judge and his fiancée were traveling to the California mountains when they experienced a scare on the roads. "On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary...
John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas
Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
Cheryl Burke Reveals Her 2023 ‘Mood’ After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Confirms Relationship With TLC’s Chilli
Not sweating the small stuff. Cheryl Burke appeared unbothered after ex-husband Matthew Lawrence went public with TLC's Chilli following their split. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, took to TikTok on Monday, January 2, to share a video of her getting ready to go out. “Mood going into 2023,” Burke captioned the clip […]
