ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 7

Connie Guthrie
5d ago

to not being negative, how many pajamas does a baby need? it is hard to think positive and good things when our country is in the mess it is. but oh I forget this does not affect football. use to be a time that football was played for the love of the game, not how much money I am worth. I really think that people just do not care. it is just sad.

Reply
6
Patricia Walker
5d ago

Brittany has alot of growing up to do. So many less fortunate kids at there that would probably love just one pair of PJ'S or one pair of new shoes. Sure they have the money to waste, but no reason to brag about it. Those kids have no clue the amount of money their parents have. Keep spending and she'll get her pay back in a few years when they throw fits because they didn't get something new each and every day.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month Patrick Mahomes and  Brittany Mahomes are soaking up their first holiday as a family of four. Brittany, 27, shared photos from the family's holiday on Instagram Sunday, showing newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, celebrating the annual December holiday. In one post on her feed, Brittany shared a set of images of her family posing together in complementing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Her Family of Four Is 'Living in Sterling's World'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes has a little boss baby on her hands! Tagging husband Patrick Mahomes in a tweet on Wednesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, joked that daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, is asserting herself in their new family of four. "In case anyone is wondering, the Mahomes household is living in Sterlings World! 😂🤍," she wrote. In addition to their toddler, the couple became parents to a baby boy last month when they...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Brittany Mahomes Reveals Daughter Sterling Has Been Playing 'Mom' to Her Stuffed Mickey Mouse

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes joke about daughter Sterling's new maternal instincts in a heartwarming text exchange Brittany Mahomes has a little mini-me on her hands! On Wednesday, the new mom of two, 27, shared a screenshot on her Instagram Story featuring texts where she talks about what a little caretaker daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, is becoming. In texts that appear to be between her and husband Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Current co-owner writes, "once I get him to sleep, I'll be out there," referring to son Bronze, 3...
KANSAS CITY, KS
People

Gisele Bündchen Seen Out Again with Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente as Ex Tom Brady Ousted from Playoffs

The supermodel is spending more time exercising in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente as ex husband Tom Brady's NFL season comes to an end Gisele Bündchen is jumpstarting her 2023 fitness routine in Costa Rica with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente — literally — by her side.  In new photos, the pair were spotted running together in Costa Rica last week — two months after Bündchen, 42, was first seen vacationing with her family in the same place. The supermodel was sporting matching olive running shorts...
FLORIDA STATE
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
TheDailyBeast

John Legend Reveals Chrissy Teigen Gave Birth to Third Child

John Legend told the audience at a private concert Friday night that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, had given birth to their third child that morning, People reports. “What a blessed day,” the 43-year-old singer told fans. The couple already have two children—Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. Teigen turned to IVF after losing a pregnancy in 2020.Read it at People
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes Shares a Stinky Side of Parenting Toddlers in a Hilarious New Video

When it comes to the not-so-pleasant side of parenting, Brittany Mahomes is keeping it real…and we can’t stop laughing. She posted a new video of her and Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling Skye, and it reveals the stinky side of life with toddlers. The 22-month-old is playing on the floor in a new video posted to Brittany’s Instagram story yesterday. She looks adorable as always with her messy blonde curls pulled up in a ponytail and a colorful smiley-face shirt on. But the little girl wasn’t just playing — she was also doing her business in her diaper. “Sterling, did you poop?” Brittany...
People

Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'

Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was ran over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns Jeremy Renner is missing his home. On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area. "Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, as he remains in the...
NEVADA STATE
Upworthy

Dog becomes internet sensation for helping dad with newborn twins: 'She's my girls' guardian angel'

New parents sometimes worry about how their pets would behave around their newborn babies. So they sometimes train the pets how to behave around the baby or sometimes keep them away for a while. However, Josh and Kelly Rheaume's dog Lucy didn't require any of this. They were apprehensive about how their dog of almost seven years will react to having two new babies in the house. “She was confused,” Josh told TODAY. “For about five, six days, she was very standoffish... She tried to go in the car seat...trying to take their place so she could get our attention again. It was quite sad actually.”
People

Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Sport Matching PJs for 'Nighttime Shenanigans'

Serena Williams shares 5-year-old daughter Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, whom she married in 2017 Serena Williams and her daughter are twinning for bedtime. The tennis all-star, 41, shared photos and a video clip on Instagram Monday of her and daughter Olympia, 5, sporting matching pajamas. A fabulous bathroom with pink accents served as the set for the mother-daughter duo as they wore black pajamas that featured red, white, and grey hearts. The two jumped up and down in a cute boomerang before they served their best...
People

Michael Strahan Shares Throwback Photos with His Mom on Her Birthday: 'I'm the Luckiest Man Alive'

"You have always been a steady rock full of love and hugs," Michael Strahan wrote to his mother in a birthday tribute shared on Instagram Michael Strahan is one proud son! On Monday, the Good Morning America co-anchor, 51, celebrated his mother, Louise Strahan, on her birthday in a sweet Instagram post. He shared a current photo of the mother-son duo posing together, along with a throwback snap from his days as a New York Giants player and another old photo of him making a silly face as...
NEW YORK STATE
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Dresses Up Like Late Grandpa Frank Gifford — See the Sweet Photo!

Cody Gifford and Erika Brown Gifford's son Frank Michael, 7 months, was named after the late NFL star Erika Brown Gifford is sharing a sweet and sentimental photo of her little boy. Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter-in-law shared a photo on Instagram Monday of her 7-month-old son, Frank Michael, dressed to match a photo of husband Cody Gifford's late father, Frank Gifford, "Big Frank —swipe—> Little Frankie❤️💙🤍 SO proud of Grandpa's team 🏈 Go @NYGiants ✨," she captioned the photo set, which begins with a picture of the late Gifford, who spent...
People

People

384K+
Followers
65K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy