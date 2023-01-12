Read full article on original website
Related
Prince William Asks Lady Gabriella Windsor to Represent Him at Funeral for Greece's King Constantine
Prince William asked cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor to represent him at the service, while Princess Anne stood in for her brother King Charles Prince William and King Charles III are remembering King Constantine of Greece as royal families across Europe gather for the funeral. William, 40, asked his relative Lady Gabriella Windsor to represent him at the funeral of Constantine, while Princess Anne stood in for her brother King Charles at the solemn ceremony in Athens on Monday. Anne, who attended the service alongside her husband Sir Tim...
Queen Anne-Marie of Greece Wears Same Diamond Cross from Wedding to Husband King Constantine's Funeral
Queen Anne-Marie of Greece symbolically wore the glittering cross from her royal wedding in 1964 Queen Anne-Marie of Greece wore a poignant piece of jewelry to the funeral of her late husband King Constantine II. The Queen, 76, led the group of mourners who gathered for the funeral of King Constantine, who died last Tuesday at age 82. Constantine had reportedly suffered from chronic heart and mobility problems and died of a stroke after being hospitalized for breathing problems, according to The Guardian. The King was laid to rest in Athens...
Prince William Says Kate Middleton Is a 'Very Good' Cook — and Shares His Own Specialty
The Prince of Wales joined a cooking lesson at the charity Together as One, helping prepare chicken teriyaki Prince William is sharing what's cooking in the Wales household! The Prince of Wales visited the charity Together as One on Tuesday, seeing how the organization works to create positive social change. During the visit, he sported a blue apron to join a cooking lesson, a program that teaches young people how to cook nutritious food while coping with the challenges posed by the increasing cost of living. "Oh, it smells good...
msn.com
Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Seen Together for First Time in Years at Los Angeles Airport
Sean Penn and Robin Wright were married from 1996 until they divorced in 2010 Sean Penn and Robin Wright are spending time together. Over the weekend, the exes were spotted together at Los Angeles International Airport as they carried their bags up an escalator. The actors have both recently ended relationships: Penn, 62, finalized his divorce from Leila George in April 2022, while Wright, 56, filed for divorce from Clément Giraudet in Sept. 2022 after four years together. Penn and Wright began dating in 1989 after Penn's divorce from Madonna...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Prince Harry and Prince William's Simmering Sibling Rivalry Is on Display in Resurfaced 2009 Clip
In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex recalled the moment, writing: "Willy griped endlessly about my bad habits" A tense interview between Prince Harry and Prince William has resurfaced amid the release of Spare. The Duke of Sussex's unprecedented memoir hit shelves on Jan. 10, and his relationship with his elder brother was a major theme throughout. At one point in the text, Prince Harry, 38, recalled the time that he and Prince William lived together in Shropshire while training to be pilots at RAF Shawbury. The royal siblings were on...
90 Day: Sumit Earns His Dad's Blessing and Is No Longer Disowned — but His Mom Refuses to Talk to Jenny
Sumit's family has accepted their son back into their lives — as long as his wife Jenny isn’t in attendance at the family parties Sumit Singh's family is welcoming him back — but they're still not sold on Jenny Slatten. During Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After tell-all, Sumit's father officially gave the couple his blessing. The good news follows a season full of struggles for Jenny and Sumit, which stemmed from Sumit's mother formally disowning him for marrying Jenny in secret. The disgrace of their son's betrayal...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Says She's 'Trying to Prepare' Daughter Liberty for Baby Sister: Photo
Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech will soon welcome their second daughter together Meghan McCain is getting her daughter ready to meet her baby sister. Over the weekend, the pregnant former View co-host, 38, shared an adorable picture on Instagram of her daughter Liberty, 2, overlooking her baby doll strapped into a baby bouncer. Liberty, whom McCain shares with husband Ben Domenech, sweetly watches her smiling baby doll as she sits on the ground in her pajamas. "A few more days until we have two little ladies living in the house….trying to prepare...
Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at His Fashion Critics: 'Keep Your Insecurities to Yourself'
The singer's social media clap backs come one day after his appearance at Milan Fashion Week Machine Gun Kelly reminded his critics that his fashion choices are in fact personal. The 32-year-old Mainstream Sellout artist, who loves to be expressive with his style and is known to rock over-the-top outfits, took to social media to shut down haters commenting on his fashion choices, tweeting on Tuesday, "you can't comment about my style if you have none." He then shared a screenshot of the tweet to Instagram, captioning the post,...
Kim Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner for Not Tagging SKIMS on Instagram — and Kylie Claps Back
Jenner shared a set of photos on Instagram wearing a SKIMS onesie on Monday Ah, sisterly love. Kim Kardashian just wants her hard work recognized. The SKIMS creator was quick to comment on her younger sister Kylie Jenner's Instagram on Monday asking just that. "can u tag @skims please LOL," Kardashian wrote on Jenner's Instagram wearing a SKIMS shorty onesie while frolicking in a field having "kyventures." Jenner's many fans and followers replied to Kardashian's comment laughing about the shapewear creator asking for a shoutout on Instagram. But considering the photoset has more than...
Chelsea Handler Says She 'Didn't Know Until I Was 40' That the Sun and Moon Are Not the Same
Chelsea Handler isn't afraid to admit that she doesn't know everything when it comes to outer space. Ahead of hosting Sunday's 28th Critics' Choice Awards, the comedian, 47, detailed a slightly embarrassing, yet absolutely hilarious anecdote from her new Netflix standup special Revolution as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.
Saint West Asks the Tooth Fairy (a.k.a. Mom Kim Kardashian) for Roblox Cash Instead of Real Money
Kim Kardashian gifted son Saint West a Roblox gift card and a $2 bill after he lost his first tooth over the weekend Saint West has lost his first tooth — and he knows exactly what he wants for it! Kim Kardashian revealed on her Instagram Story early Sunday morning that her 7-year-old son lost his first tooth and was eagerly awaiting the Tooth Fairy's arrival. In a note that Saint penned to the make-believe creature, the son of Kardashian, 42, and ex-husband Kanye West wrote, "Can I please...
People
384K+
Followers
65K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0