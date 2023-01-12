ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks And Jazz Have Reportedly "Discussed A Deal"

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovu1h_0kCa7v4e00

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz "have discussed a deal."

The NBA trading deadline is on February 9, which is less than one month away.

Therefore, there will likely be many trades (and even more rumors) over the next four weeks.

Atlanta Hawks star forward John Collins has been in a magnitude of trade rumors over the last few seasons.

On Thursday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports! reported many things he has heard around the league.

One tidbit he reported was that the Hawks and Utah Jazz "have discussed a deal" involving Collins.

Via Fischer's article on Yahoo Sports!: " The Jazz and Hawks have discussed a deal surrounding John Collins for Beasley and Vanderbilt, sources said, although Utah has lobbied Atlanta for a first-round pick in addition to Collins to complete that framework."

Right now, Collins is 25 years old and has averages of 13.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest (on 50.3% shooting from the field).

He is under contract until the 2024-25 season (and has a player option for the 2025-2026 season).

The former 19th-overall pick has spent his entire career with the Hawks and helped lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

As for Beasley and Vanderbilt, they are both in their first season with the Jazz (after being traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves over the offseason).

Beasley is averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, while Vanderbilt is averaging 8.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

The Hawks are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-22 record in 41 games.

As for the Jazz, they are 21-23 in 44 games, which has them tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

More on the Atlanta Hawks can be read here

More on the Utah Jazz can be read here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoopsrumors.com

Hawks Rumors: McMillan, Young, Schlenk, Collins

It’s becoming increasingly likely that this will be Nate McMillan‘s final season as head coach of the Hawks, according to Lauren Williams and Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sources tell the authors that a player agent was informed that McMillan won’t be returning in a recent meeting with team owner Tony Ressler and his son, manager of basketball and business operations Nick Ressler.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Basketball MVP Traded In Major Deal

While a ton of people were watching the playoffs for the National Football League, one of the biggest stories in all of sports came in the basketball world. In the Women's National Basketball League offseason, a major trade was made that may shake up the entire league.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy