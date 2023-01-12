ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

9-year-old Harlem student becomes New York state poet laureate

By Jocelina Joiner, Greg Mocker
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atOu0_0kCa7qf100

Story at a glance

  • Kayden Hern, 9, spoke as poet laureate at the inauguration of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on New Year’s Day.
  • He performed a piece he wrote titled, “In My Mind.”
  • Kayden said his next poem is for the president.

HARLEM, N.Y. ( WPIX ) – The new year welcomes many new beginnings. It’s a time for promises and speeches from politicians. But it’s the words of 9-year-old Kayden Hern, of Harlem, that are echoing across the world.

Kayden spoke as poet laureate at the inauguration of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on New Year’s Day, performing a piece he wrote titled, “In My Mind.”

He told WPIX his grandmother, Jackie Hern, provided some of the initial inspiration, saying she told him to write his thoughts down.

“In my mind, I used to be a child of poverty, not knowing that hopes and dreams can become reality. In my mind, I thought it was fine to sit in the back of the classroom because my teacher never asked me to read or write. But little did she know I was ever so bright,” Kayden wrote.

Hunt for woolly mammoth tusks underway in East River

He was waiting to go inside the Apollo Theater last year when he met the governor. Hochul was making an official appearance and spoke with him.

“There’s a long line around the block, and I saw this young man standing there. I said, ‘You’re going in to watch somebody?’ He says, ‘No, I’m a poet. I’m going to go recite,’” the governor said during her inaugural address.

Hochul promised him an invitation to speak at her inauguration as her poet laureate if she was elected, and she kept her word. Kayden said his next poem is for the president.

“If you … practice, you can do anything,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 15

Related
waer.org

18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.

Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State

"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
wdkx.com

Walmart Goes Bagless In New York State Starting Wednesday

Make sure you bring a reusable bag with you for your purchased items the next time you go to Walmart. In New York State Walmart will no longer provide paper bags beginning on Wednesday. The company is going completely bagless at all stores across the state. This move to remove...
The Hill

NY Democrat: Santos a ‘danger to our democracy and national security’

Democratic Rep. Richie Torres (N.Y.) in a new op-ed called fellow Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) a “danger to our democracy and national security” amid the slew of federal investigations the embattled first-term lawmaker is currently facing.  In a piece published by NBC News on Tuesday, Torres said that Santos, who defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in…
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

Scorpion Found in Bananas at School in New York State

An unexpected visitor was found at a primary school in New York state Friday, and officials believe the intruder may have hitched a ride all the way from Central America. We can only imagine how the poor soul who discovered this must have reacted, for what they found is known to carry a nasty sting.
Hudson Valley Post

New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
The Hill

3.3 million people displaced by natural disasters in US last year

Natural disasters displaced more than 3 million Americans in 2022, including nearly 1 million in Florida alone, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The data, first reported by Pluribus News, indicates that about 3.33 million people were displaced by natural disasters over the past year. The plurality were in Florida, where such events…
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

363 area code being assigned to new Long Island phone numbers

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- Some Long Islanders may have to say goodbye to 516. People living in Long Beach, Hempstead, North Hempstead and Oyster Bay applying for a new cellphone or landline will likely be assigned a 363 area code instead. Current phone numbers will not change. The New York Department of Public Service said needing a new area code signals a healthy local economy. 
NEW YORK STATE
The Hill

McCarthy says Santos will be seated on committees

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday said Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will be seated on committees, after the embattled freshman lawmaker admitted to embellishing parts of his résumé. “He’ll get seated on committees,” McCarthy said in the Capitol when asked if he would be assigned to any panels. The comments come after McCarthy last week…
WASHINGTON STATE
94.3 Lite FM

VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
The Hill

Researchers warn of climate change impact on songbirds’ breeding season in California

Story at a glance Songbirds in California’s Central Valley will have a harder time mating this year due to climate change, a new study claims.   Climate change models outlined in a study recently published in the academic journal Biological Conservation predict the Central Valley will see higher-than-normal rainfall this spring, the beginning of bird nesting…
CALIFORNIA STATE
newyorkupstate.com

Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America

If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
The Hill

The Hill

851K+
Followers
93K+
Post
604M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy