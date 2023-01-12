ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Garland names special counsel to look into Biden’s classified documents

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSiIP_0kCa7nG400

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents that were potentially mishandled following President Biden’s tenure as vice president.

Garland made the announcement after a second batch of classified documents were found in the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence and also indicated that, just this morning, attorneys for Biden informed the department of an additional document located within the house.

“The extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter,” Garland said.

“This appointment underscores for the public the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters.”

Hur, a Trump appointee who served as the U.S. Attorney in Maryland, will return to the department to conduct the investigation into “the possible unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents,” Garland said.

The matter comes as the Justice Department has appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into former President Trump’s mishandling of records after some 300 records bearing classified markings were discovered at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Garland offered visibility into a case that has been underway since November, though the public has only been aware of the matter since Monday following reporting from CBS News .

Documents were first discovered in early November at an office Biden used after the Obama administration, with Biden attorneys notifying the National Archives and the Justice Department of the matter on Nov. 4.

An FBI assessment commenced Nov. 9, while Garland referred the matter to Chicago-based U.S. Attorney John Lausch, also a Trump appointee, on Nov. 14, who reviewed the case and recommended the appointment of a special counsel.

On Dec. 20, attorneys for Biden informed Lausch that more documents were discovered in the garage of Biden’s Delaware home, while an additional document inside the home was identified Tuesday morning.

Biden’s team alerted both the National Archives and the Justice Department of the matter shortly after their discovery, differing from Trump’s interaction with officials, who requested the documents multiple times, including through a subpoena and eventually a warrant to search his home.

“As the President said, he takes classified information and materials seriously, and as we have said, we have cooperated from the moment we informed the Archives that a small number of documents were found, and we will continue to cooperate. We have cooperated closely with the Justice Department throughout its review, and we will continue that cooperation with the Special Counsel,” Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement.

“We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake.”

Presidential records are required by law to be maintained by the National Archives, while other laws cover the mishandling of classified records, prohibiting them from being retained or removed to inappropriate settings.

Saubers’s nod to the documents’ unintentional misplacement, however, seems to be a reference to laws that prohibit the willful retention of classified records.

Still, the appearance of the classified records discovered relating to Biden has prompted calls for oversight from both Democrats and Republicans. While Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) requested a briefing on the matter, numerous Republicans have suggested that it should prompt the appointment of a special counsel.

“I think if you believe a special counsel is necessary to assure the public about the handling of classified documents by Donald Trump, you should apply a special counsel to the mishandling of classified documents by President Biden when he was vice president,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said during an interview with Martha MacCallum on Fox News.

The White House on Thursday, prior to Garland’s announcement, stressed their cooperation with authorities.

“We are fully cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives,” attorney Richard Sauber said in a statement.

“As was done in the case of the Penn-Biden Center, the Department of Justice was immediately notified, and the lawyers arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of these documents.”

Hur is the second counsel Garland has appointed in just three months.

In November, he appointed Jack Smith to oversee both the investigation into the potential mishandling of records at Trump’s Florida home, as well as Trump’s efforts to prevent the transfer of power following the 2020 election.

Hur has experience prosecuting cases ranging from violent crime to national security issues to financial fraud. Prior to his role as U.S. attorney, he served as the principal associate deputy attorney general at the Justice Department. After graduating from Stanford Law School, he clerked for Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist.

“I will conduct the assigned investigation with fair, impartial, and dispassionate judgment,” Hurr said in a statement.

“I intend to follow the facts swiftly and thoroughly, without fear or favor, and will honor the trust placed in me to perform this service.”

Updated at 2:45 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden documents

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Congress could not “exclude the possibility” that national security was jeopardized by the handling of President Biden’s classified documents, which are now at the center of a Department of Justice probe. “I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts,” Schiff said on ABC’s “This…
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Pence: Discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as VP ‘incredibly frustrating’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the discovery of classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president compared to the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s private residence proved a “double standard.” “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence said on the “Hugh Hewitt Show.” “But the original sin here was…
The Week

Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Hill

McConnell calls on Department of Justice to treat Trump and Biden equally

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday called on special counsels at the Department of Justice to treat former President Trump and President Biden equally as they investigate their possession of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and Biden’s Washington office and home in Delaware.   McConnell has feuded with Trump over that past…
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Raskin warns Biden document discovery could become ‘political football’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday warned against the discovery of two dozen classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware residence becoming a “political football” between the parties after an FBI search found hundreds of classified documents last year at the Florida home of former President Trump. “We don’t want to turn this into just a political football,” Raskin…
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Chris Christie says Biden has ‘political problem’ on document disclosure: ‘Why did they wait to tell us?’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said President Biden has a “political problem” on his hands as he questioned the administration’s decision to not tell the public about the discovery of the president’s classified documents when it occurred in November. “Why did they wait to tell us?” Christie, a former GOP presidential candidate and…
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats.  There are also few opportunities…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Blinken ‘surprised’ government documents were taken to Biden think tank

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said he was surprised to learn that any government records were taken to President Biden’s former University of Pennsylvania Washington office and said he would cooperate fully if called for an interview by the special counsel. Blinken, speaking during a joint press conference with Britain’s foreign secretary, said…
WASHINGTON, PA
The Hill

The Hill

851K+
Followers
93K+
Post
604M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy