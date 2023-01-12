National Weather Service: North Buncombe County will see snow, expect high wind gusts

ASHEVILLE - The northern part of Buncombe County will see snow the night of Jan. 12, going into the next day, according to the National Weather Service, with wind gusts appearing to more of a weather hazard than snow.

But people at lower elevations, down in the valley near Asheville, probably won't have too much cause for celebration or consternation.

"Looks like we have some snow in Buncombe County, especially in the higher elevations, coming in ... basically the northern part of the county," National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Chaney said Jan. 12.

"We have a couple inches, 1 to 3, in that general area," he said. "Down towards the French Broad Valley, it looks like we barely even have half an inch. It's a trace to a half an inch in that area. ... You might see a snow shower, but nothing that's really impactful."

A NWS hazardous weather warning issued Jan. 12 says the main threats will be from damaging wind gusts in parts of Buncombe, Henderson and Transylvania counties. A south wind the evening of Jan. 12 of 7-14 mph could have gusts up to 29 mph, according to the NWS.

In other parts of Western North Carolina, far more snow is expected. On the Smokies' northwest facing slopes, Clingmans Dome (Kuwohi in Cherokee) and along the Tennessee border, the National Weather Service is expecting about 3-6 inches, Chaney said.

Meteorologist Justin Lane specified that Watauga, Avery, Madison, Haywood, Swain and Graham counties could see significant snow. He added that Asheville proper will, at most, see a "dusting."

"(Heavy snow) is going to be primarily at 3,000 feet," he said. "Way up high, there could be feet of snow, like above 5,000 feet, especially in the Smokies. The lower elevations, the valleys, should see some degree of measurable snow. ... The lower elevations, beneath the Smokies, like Waynesville, Bryson City, might see a dusting or up to an inch."

According to the National Weather Service's seven-day forecast, Asheville will be chilly heading into the weekend, but warming up for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, Jan. 16. Following highs and lows in the coming days:

Jan. 12: A high of 61 F with a low of 33 F that night.

Jan. 13: A high of 38 F with a low of 24 F that night.

Jan. 14: A high of 37 F with a low of 22 F that night.

Jan. 15: A high of 52 F with a low of 28 F that night.

Jan. 16: A high of 53 F.

Ryan Oehrli covers public safety, breaking news and other beats for the Citizen Times. Comments? Questions? Tips? Send them to coehrli@citizentimes.com.