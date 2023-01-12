Effective: 2023-01-17 19:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO