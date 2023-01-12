Swigart takes care of unfinished business with first 300 game

Tim Swigart had some unfinished business to take care of after his first game in Friday's Senior League action at Sunset Lanes.

And it wasn't because he had a subpar first game. Just the opposite. In fact, he tattooed the 1-3 pocket with five strikes, and in five other frames spared four of five single pins for a 205. His first game can also be called a 9-pin, no-tap 300.

Well, he wasn't about to settle for some knockoff version of a 300. He wanted the real deal and that meant reaching the pinnacle of bowling success.

So, with that in mind, he began his second game with a strike, followed by 11 more rockets to the pocket for strikes and paving the way for his first-ever 300 game along with lotsa high-fives. He followed with a 205 for a 678 series and 21 total strikes.

He sports a career-high 215 average, a personal-best 767 series, a pair of 290s, and now also has a 300 on his resume.

Away from bowling, he golfs, plays computer games, started playing pickleball, recently resumed playing billiards, and always roots for his Ohio State Buckeyes.

Swigart's impressive bucket list includes a visit to Machu Picchu in Peru, drive a tank, and score a hole-in-one.

In other riveting pin action, John Potter topped the scoring food chain after pummeling Dixie Bowl with 24 strikes in a 743 series on games of 278, 242 and 223.

And Tor Lowry averaged an eye-popping 239 between his two best outings (723-259 & 711-277) at Sunset, while Dalton Smith (708-265) chucked his umpteenth 700.

Kyle Clark (691) narrowly missed a 700 in a standout effort that included a clean 256, 21 strikes and only two opens, while Russ Harkins delivered a 685 drubbing of Dixie, and considering his 266 and 226 games were 9-pin no-tap 300s, his 23 legit strike total could easily have been higher. And making his 685 even more impressive is the fact it was his first league outing after not bowling for some 18 months due to a knee injury and subsequent surgery.

Meanwhile, JC Barrow (681-267) showcased his powerful strike ball in a terrific outing at Sunset, and Patrick Webster (664-226) delivered an outstanding DTP League outing which included 20 strikes and marks on 10-of-11 non-split spare attempts.

Ron Hanson (657-254) can really mow down pins when bringing his A-game, and Ken Schloman (640-254) definitely merits ink after setting the scoring pace in Elks & Friends League play last week.

In the single game scene, Myles Benally, Chance Evans, Brandon Crowther, Niko Garcia and Brent Pollock posted scores of 219, 215, 212, 209 and 203, respectively.

In women's action, sparked by impressive marks on 12-of-13 spare attempts, and a clean 215, Ann Rasmusen led all scoring with a standout 640 effort, while Ashley Thomas (610-227) also hit the 600 mark.

Diana Stauffer (596-221) continued a hot hand of late, Tina Wilson (582-203) is having a really good season, and Donna Jo Judson tossed a season-high 568.

Colleen Bedford (568-220) had a standout week on the lanes, and Marilyn Roberts (501) gets ink for arguably her best outing this season.

In single game play, Sharon Reading (574) smacked a 234, Lyn Mariluch uncorked a 214, Sharon Howard fired a 206, and Rachelle Reed (512) is an amazing mom of seven youngsters who chucked a clean 201 which included three strikes and eight spares.

Senior scores

Stan Rasmussen 670-246; Dave Myers 611-213; Jeff Anderson 230; Jeff Edwards 227; Tim Swigart 215; Bill Schulze 214; Tony Van Gestel 212; Art Oswald 212; Bob Lehnen 212; Dean Roberts 211; Dave Anderson 211; Manny Hartmann 209; Tony Zaccheus 207; Fred Chappell 202; Bill Dickey 202; Herb Ridge 200; Ann Rasmusen 650-246; Susan Hill 562-202; Diana Scharf 550-236; Joanne Fowler 533-210; Debbie Keyser 531.

Oh, bay-bee!

Angie Choate continues inspiring other bowlers, and her 191 fell two pins shy of topping her season-high 192 game ... Dianne Shepherd spared the 4-10 split ... Pat Verchota picked up the 3-6-10 split ... Diana Scharf converted the tricky 3-6-7-10.

High scores

Brendan Thomas 695-256; Blaine Hartley 703-255; Mo Davis 684-243; Wil Mariluch 655-235; Shawn Wonder 653-247; Lew Agius 650-248; Jacob Bouck 647-225; Joseph Graham 647-255; Chase Evans 644-254; Jim Bedford 644-234; Mark Cruz 642-244; Tony Zaccheus 638-245; Alfred Oliveira V 634-236; Matt Hill 632-233; RIck Lesko 632-264; Jeremy Turlington 631-225; Larry Rumple 625-224; Tim Swigart 624-255; Kyle Kidman 623-342; Kaiden Klingonsmith 621-214; Robert Dickey 619-234; Jim Mathews 618-234; Patrick Darragh 618-223; Michael Garcia 617-224; Mason Bedford 615-221; Tyler Thomas 615-230; Doyle Mouser 614-235; Marcus Allen 614-234; Jake Heaton 613-257; Phil San Antonio 612-236; Derek Wallace 609-219; Vic Reading 609-215; Allen Cope 603-245; Tyler White 603-237; Bard Hancock 602-214; Bill Echternkamp 601-224; Rob Carrier 599-233; Jack Rasberry 236; Duane Sullivan 243; Ted Mickelson 242; Dave Myers 236; Brayden Brooks 235; Jeff Edwards 234; Larry Moss 234; Devin Werner 233; Bill Logan 232; Bill Stauffer 231; Zach Miller 229; Dennis Craft 226; Jay Healey 225; Jeff Anderson 225; Joel Stout 224; Mike Hallenbeck 223; Ryan Flippo 222; Randy James 221; Chase Allen 220; Cody Goodrich 219; Jorge Grajeda 219; Lindsay May 218; Kailand Papagayo 216; Richard Berry 215; Rod Post 215; Jacob Martinez 214; Shane Wilson 214; Herb Ridge 213; Jerry Bundy 213; Max Stayrook 212; Will Hutchinson 212; Gary Miskowiak 211; Mike McClure 211; Bode Ray 209; Justin Seegmiller 209; Stan Rasmussen 207; Troy Olaveson 206; Dave Crawford 205; Nick Mace 205; Randall Wilson 204; Brent Pollock 203; Nick Johnson 203; Roger Beutler 201; Scott Brosier 201; Sampson Miller 200; Margie O'Neill 609-224; Karen Balicki 589-214; Susan Hill 578-234; Indianna Polatis-Nay 565-211; Sherri Snarr 565-211; Autumn Telford 556-203; Pat McLaughlin 540-205; Bev Keeley 538-213; Kathy Robbins 533; Marcy Thompson 533; Hailey Bundy 529-209; Kathy Arnold 528; Dawn Thomas 519-222; Sheila Green 517; Tammy Blakely 516; Anne Brosier 513; Peggy Eggleston 510; Debbie Lehnen 507; Urianna Right 504; Annette Chugg 500-202; Shelley Hurst 203; Genevieve Jones-Raddatz 202; PJ Redhouse 201.

Willie Theis covers league bowling in St. George for The Spectrum & Daily News.