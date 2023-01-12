Ja Morant fires back at Draymond Green during appearance on Danny Green's podcast

Maybe podcasts are becoming the new diss track for NBA players.

That, at least, seems to be the way Draymond Green and Ja Morant are using them of late.

Less than a week after Green went on his podcast and responded to Morant’s controversial “I’m fine in the west” comments ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies Christmas day loss to the Golden State Warriors, Morant showed up on teammate Danny Green’s podcast this week.

And eventually, “The Green Room” co-host Harrison Sanford read Draymond Green's remarks to Morant, and asked if Morant had any thoughts about the apparent shade the Golden State antagonist had thrown at the Grizzlies based on what Morant told ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

“Like I said, man, if I needed to say it like this, the Grizzlies are fine in the west and there ya go,” Morant answered back. “That’s the confidence.”

It was then that Danny Green stepped in and offered a deeper meaning behind Morant’s words.

“That’s the confidence you have in your team,” he said. “Coach is fully behind him, front office is fully behind him, our team is, for sure, behind him because everybody believes that and that’s one of the things I enjoy in the atmosphere, that’s different than the atmospheres I’ve been in.”

“It’s just how they are and they like, ‘Yo, this is what we about and this is what we’re doing,’ and I love it,” Green continued. “All the coaching staff, the front office, is fully behind it and they love it, too. It’s Memphis basketball and that’s what it’s known to be. We ain’t backing down from nobody.”

The Grizzlies and Warriors face one another in less than two weeks on Jan. 25 in San Francisco, and there seems to be no end to the escalation of their war of words. Memphis is currently tied with Denver atop the Western Conference, but Golden State has the bragging rights from last year’s playoffs, as well as that convincing win on Christmas.

But whether it’s Dillon Brooks and Klay Thompson, or Brooks and Andre Iguodala, or Thompson and Jaren Jackson Jr., or Draymond Green and Morant, these two teams always seem to be thinking about the other. Whether they're willing to admit it publicly or not.

This podcast back-and-forth is only the latest proof.

“Is there somebody you’re aiming for who’s on the next poster?” Danny Green asked Morant at one point.

“Bron,” Morant immediately responded, in reference to LeBron James.

“Is there a team you really want to,” Green then wondered, and admitted he already thought he knew the answer.

“Yeah,” Morant said back. “Golden State.”