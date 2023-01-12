ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant may not be starting in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 5 days ago

Memphis Grizzlie s star Ja Morant earned his first All-Star game appearance and start in his third NBA season. While he still has a great chance at earning his second All-Star berth, it’s looking more likely that he’ll be coming off the bench.

Morant ranks third behind Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic in the latest All-Star fan voting update.

The voting gap is even larger than the first update. Curry has more than 3.9 million votes, Doncic is at 3.6 and Morant is third among Western Conference guards with close to 1.4 million votes. Morant has the eighth-most fan votes overall in the West.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane were not listed among the top 10 players in votes at their positions.

All-Star voting for starters is comprised of three parts. Fans account for 50% of the voting while players and a media panel will make up 25% each.

The Grizzlies are tied for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Morant is averaging 27.6 points and 7.9 assists per game.

If Memphis keeps the top seed, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and his staff will be coaching in the All-Star game.

The NBA All-Star game will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah Feb. 17-19.

FINE IN THE WEST: Ja Morant fires back at Draymond Green during appearance on Danny Green's podcast

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: Halfway through the season, the Memphis Grizzlies are positioned to compete for a title

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Why Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant may not be starting in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

