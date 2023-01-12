ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Fast-moving fire in Lawrence heavily damages Macht Village property, slows traffic on I-41

By Doug Schneider and Rebecca Loroff, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 5 days ago

LAWRENCE - A fast-moving fire Thursday heavily damaged the Macht Village Programs property at 3310 Valley Drive, and snarled traffic on nearby Interstate 41 as motorists slowed to view the fire scene.

The blaze, reported before 8 a.m., prompted a response from multiple departments in Brown County. Fire crews used trucks to shuttle water from the Lawrence Fire Department and other sites to the fire scene, racing up and down nearby roads.

It was unclear if any staff or clients were on the scene when the blaze was discovered. Traffic on southbound I-41 was reduced to one lane as motorists slowed to look at the fire scene, peering though clouds of heavy, white smoke that was billowing from the fire across the interstate.

Macht Village assists children and young adults who have severe emotional and behavioral problems, the Macht website says.

Authorities closed roads or limited traffic around the fire scene. Southbound traffic on Mid Valley Drive was closed to traffic south of Brown County S, just north of the fire scene.

Fire departments responded to the scene from as far away as Green Bay and Suamico.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Fast-moving fire in Lawrence heavily damages Macht Village property, slows traffic on I-41

