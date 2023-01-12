Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township. OSHP...
Truck driver dead after collision with loose tires on I-280 Tuesday
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A truck driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Lake Township. Dual tires came loose from the axle of a semi-tractor trailer heading southbound on I-280 near SR-795/Moline-Martin Road just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers told WTOL 11 on the scene.
Suspected drunken driver dies in crash with tree between Ann Arbor and Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed Monday morning in an apparent drunken driving crash in Washtenaw County. Rescue crews were called at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, to the area of Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a reported single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
Police investigating after shots fired into Ann Arbor townhouse
The Ann Arbor Police is asking for the community’s help after they say a person fired shots into a townhouse off Platt Road on Monday around 1 a.m.
Man driving 114 mph along I-696 caught with loaded handgun
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A 31-year-old Warren man was arrested after police found a loaded handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers stopped the driver around 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, along eastbound I-696 in Macomb County. Police said the man was traveling 114 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Several arrested in car plant robbery attempt in Sterling Heights
Six people were taken into custody after trying to rob the Stellantis car plant in Sterling Heights. They were allegedly trying to steal 10 pickup trucks.
Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating
Driver dead after losing control of car on I-75 in Oakland County, slamming into tree: MSP
One person is dead after a fiery crash along I-75 in northern Oakland County Saturday morning. A passerby reported seeing a brush fire along the freeway. Authorities arrived and discovered the car.
Multiple people hospitalized after Jackson County car crash
4 hospitalized in Jackson County car collision
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A collision between two cars on a Michigan highway injured four people Saturday, police said. At about 1:05 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two vehicles on U.S.-127 near Berry Road in Rives Township, north of Jackson.
Stretch of Merriman Road closed over Hines Park in Westland until late fall
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Drivers on Merriman Road in Westland will need to take a detour for a while. Merriman over Hines Drive is closed between Warren Road and Hawthorne Drive for a bridge replacement project that started Jan. 9. Construction is expected to be completed by late fall.
Inmate Dies in Monroe County Jail
Monroe, MI – An inmate at the Monroe County Jail was found hanging in their cell Sunday morning, and was pronounced deceased early in the afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says that shortly before noon, corrections officers found a 48-year-old inmate from Monroe hanging in his cell. The officers immediately removed the ligature from the inmate’s neck and started CPR. Jail medical staff assisted the officers with CPR until members of the Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived on scene and took over.
Male juvenile shot in central Toledo by multiple suspects wearing masks
TOLEDO, Ohio — A male was shot Monday afternoon in central Toledo after three suspects opened fire. Toledo police responded to the area of Kent and Sherman streets just before 3:30 p.m. Police told WTOL 11 one juvenile male was shot at least once and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac
Officials say mental health crisis led to death of mom, 2 sons in Pontiac field
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and two of her children died of hypothermia in a Pontiac field near the Lakeside Housing Project.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Jan. 15
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Summit Street: The road between Main Street and Wildt Street/Hiscock Street is closing starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Corby Energy Services, on...
Icy roads, fog closes some Washtenaw County schools Tuesday, Jan. 17
ANN ARBOR, MI - Icy road conditions on some roads and poor visibility due to fog caused some Washtenaw County school districts to close Tuesday, Jan. 17. Dexter Community Schools closed Tuesday due to “icy dirt roads,” with many of the dirt roads throughout the community still “complete sheets of ice” Superintendent Chris Timmis said in a message to the district Tuesday.
Upper level of a family home damaged in fire, TFRD says
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a family home after it caught fire Saturday night. The fire took place on Kopernick Avenue near Nebraska Avenue around 9 p.m. Crews say the second floor of the home is badly damaged but no one was home...
Westland musician searching for keyboard that fell out of truck
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Shonda Ashford surprised her husband Andrew with a one-of-a-kind keyboard on Thanksgiving. "The Roland Jupiter 80, which isn’t even in production anymore," she said. "Found a seller, got them to agree upon a price that was good for our budget, given we just had a baby and I surprised him with it on Thanksgiving Day."
