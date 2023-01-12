ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

13abc.com

Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital

AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township. OSHP...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
MLive

4 hospitalized in Jackson County car collision

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A collision between two cars on a Michigan highway injured four people Saturday, police said. At about 1:05 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two vehicles on U.S.-127 near Berry Road in Rives Township, north of Jackson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Inmate Dies in Monroe County Jail

Monroe, MI – An inmate at the Monroe County Jail was found hanging in their cell Sunday morning, and was pronounced deceased early in the afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says that shortly before noon, corrections officers found a 48-year-old inmate from Monroe hanging in his cell. The officers immediately removed the ligature from the inmate’s neck and started CPR. Jail medical staff assisted the officers with CPR until members of the Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived on scene and took over.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Icy roads, fog closes some Washtenaw County schools Tuesday, Jan. 17

ANN ARBOR, MI - Icy road conditions on some roads and poor visibility due to fog caused some Washtenaw County school districts to close Tuesday, Jan. 17. Dexter Community Schools closed Tuesday due to “icy dirt roads,” with many of the dirt roads throughout the community still “complete sheets of ice” Superintendent Chris Timmis said in a message to the district Tuesday.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Upper level of a family home damaged in fire, TFRD says

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a family home after it caught fire Saturday night. The fire took place on Kopernick Avenue near Nebraska Avenue around 9 p.m. Crews say the second floor of the home is badly damaged but no one was home...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Westland musician searching for keyboard that fell out of truck

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Shonda Ashford surprised her husband Andrew with a one-of-a-kind keyboard on Thanksgiving. "The Roland Jupiter 80, which isn’t even in production anymore," she said. "Found a seller, got them to agree upon a price that was good for our budget, given we just had a baby and I surprised him with it on Thanksgiving Day."
WESTLAND, MI

