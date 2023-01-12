ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

After it was closed for two years, Oak Ridge Animal Shelter reopens with normal hours

By Donna Smith, Oakridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 5 days ago
Animal lovers spoke - at the last two Oak Ridge City Council meetings - and city officials listened.

The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter and its parking lot are now open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No appointment is needed to visit. The only exception is this coming Tuesday, Jan. 17, when the shelter will be closed for its five employees, the last one recently hired, to receive training.

The city of Oak Ridge government announced Wednesday that the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter would re-open for normal hours similar to the ones that were in place before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The no-kill shelter re-opened Thursday with no restrictions. Visitors can simply park in the shelter lot and walk into the building at 395 Belgrade Road.

At the Dec. 12 and Jan. 9 meetings of City Council, animal lovers - most of them volunteers with animal rescue groups or the Friends of the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter group - spoke at length about the problems people were experiencing in getting inside the shelter to see and adopt dogs and cats or bringing in strays because of the city's shelter policy since the pandemic. The shelter and its parking lot were closed to the public and anyone who needed assistance had to call the shelter.

Those wishing to adopt had to look at animals online and fill out an application to adopt before being allowed to schedule an appointment to go inside the shelter and see the animals, accompanied by a shelter attendant.

The animal activists were concerned the setup negatively affected the animals that spent months, sometimes over a year, inside cages and without many visiting humans.

Why the shelter was closed

City Manager Mark Watson, Oak Ridge Police Chief Robin Smith and Capt. Matthew Tedford have said the biggest reason why the shelter was mostly closed was because there weren't enough employees. In response to the Dec. 12 comments by animal advocates and Council members, special hours on four December days were set up for guests to come inside the shelter.

Council member Chuck Hope told the police chief that the shelter has thousands of volunteer hours available, free of charge, through animal volunteer groups.

"There is a lot of people who are very passionate about this," Hope said.

The shelter is under the city police department's authority.

In response to questions from council members, Watson said a work session on the shelter might be needed to gather more information and discuss potential changes. One proponent suggested establishing a citizens advisory committee.

The Oak Ridger's News Editor Donna Smith covers Oak Ridge area news. Email her at dsmith@oakridger.com and follow her on Twitter@ridgernewsed. Support The Oak Ridger by subscribing Offers available at https://subscribe.oakridger.com/offers.

