Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Pump Prices Teeter with Gas Going Up, Diesel Coming Down
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 16 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Here’s How To Help Impact Wyoming’s Low Mule Deer Population
Conservation groups like the Mule Deer Foundation are the backbone to keeping Wyoming's hunting, fishing and outdoor life to improve. Over the last couple years, the Wyoming chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation has played a major part in fencing projects, migration studies, improving habitat, and helping fund other projects along the way.
Kelly Norris Appointed New Interim State Forester After Bill Crapser Retirement
Governor Mark Gordon announced the appointment of Kelly Norris as Interim State Forester. Norris was featured in a LeadershipNature podcast in 2017 titled: Pioneering Young Woman In Forestry Roles Wherever She Has Gone. They said, "Throughout her career, Kelly has often been the first woman among all-male coworkers, sometimes the...
WYDOT Urges ‘Don’t Crowd the Plow!’ After 67 Plows Hit in 3 Years
Parts of extreme southeast Wyoming could see heavy snow this evening through Wednesday, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding drivers, "Don't Crowd the Plow!" According to Senior Public Relations Specialist Andrea Staley, 18 WYDOT plows were hit last winter, 26 were hit during the 2020-2021 winter season, and...
Wyoming Legislature Leaders Outline Priorities for General Session
Wyoming Senate President Ogden Driskill and Speaker of the House Albert Sommers -- both Republicans -- outlined their priorities for the 67th General Session Legislature in a joint statement on Monday. Driskill and Sommers focused on allocating a new and rare $2 billion budget surplus, practicing fiscal responsibility, reducing property...
Wyoming Woman Rides Mustangs Coast To Coast
Just a few generations ago the only way to get cross country was by horse, or walking. With today's modern transportation, who would want to ride a horse cross country, and why?. Lisanne Fear of Sublette County Wyoming, that's who. She recently took 5 wild mustangs cross country on the...
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
Bill To Repeal Most Gun-Free Zones Filed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that would repeal most gun-free zones for people who can legally carry concealed weapons in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 105 here. The bill is sponsored by Reps. Haroldson, Allemand, Angelos, Bear, Jennings, Knapp, Locke, Niemiec, Pendergraft, Penn, Rodriguez-Williams, Smith, Strock, Tarver, Ward and Winter and Senator(s) Biteman, Case, Hutchings, Laursen, D and Steinmetz.
Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023
"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the public interview one...
Wyoming Lawmakers To Consider Raising Their Per Diem Rates
The Wyoming Legislature is considering a bill that would increase their per diem rates as well as those for state boards and commissions. Senate File 61 would raise the daily per diem from the current rate of $109 per day to $155 starting on July 1. Per diems are payments...
6-10 Inches OF Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming, effective through 5 a.m. on Monday. The agency posted this statement on Saturday evening:. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of the Sierra Madre...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper
An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
Cowgirl Tennis Opens Dual Play
TULSA, Okla., – The Wyoming tennis team opened dual action Saturday down in Oklahoma. The Cowgirls opened dual action with a 6-1 loss against Louisiana Tech at the Tulsa Hurricane Invitational. UW also played the singles portion of its matchup with Omaha Saturday afternoon and will conclude that match Sunday before finishing with host-Tulsa.
Governor Gordon Appoints New State Fire Marshal
Governor Mark Gordon recently announced a new State Fire Marshall. That comes from a press release from the Governor's office, which states that "Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Byron Mathews as State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety." Matthews will...
Check Out The Awesome Song About Wyoming Boy Logan Wilson
If he wasn't already a fan favorite in Cincinnati, Casper native Logan Wilson is everyone's favorite Bengal today. Logan made the play of the game in the Wildcard game against the Baltimore Ravens, that stopped the Ravens QB Tyler Huntley from scoring. #55 hit the ball out of the QB's hands and right into the hands of Wilson's teammate Sam Hubbard. Hubbard then ran the ball back 98 yards for the go ahead score for the Bengals.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0