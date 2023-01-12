Read full article on original website
Transatlantic - What We Know So Far
While "Netflix" continues to push out American crowdpleasers like "Stranger Things," the streaming giant also devotes considerable resources to its international offerings. Occasionally, one of these international dramas, like "Squid Game," will become a breakthrough hit and top Netflix's viewership charts around the world. Even if these dramas don't become ratings juggernauts, many of them still clean up at awards time.
Why Vostanik Sabatino From NCIS: LA Looks So Familiar
"NCIS: Los Angeles" is currently airing its 14th season of procedural action on CBS, making it one of the longest tenured spin-off series in the current small screen landscape. That may come as a surprise to many, as "NCIS: LA" is also a series that feels like its flying well under the radar these days. And given its enduring popularity, it'll likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
Cary Elwes Admits He Was A Fanboy Stepping Foot On Set Of Stranger Things
In Season 3 of "Stranger Things," Cary Elwes plays the corrupt Mayor Larry Kline, a superficial politician who's more interested in putting on a good show for the voters than he is in helping his constituents. Elwes, like Winona Ryder and Sean Astin, was a huge star in the '80s, the decade the show takes place in, and he starred in one of the great comedies of that decade, "The Princess Bride." His presence in the season acts as yet another callback to the era of big hair and shoulder pads.
Christian Slater Details The Thrills Of Entering The World Of Lucasfilm With Willow - Exclusive Interview
The 1st season of the sequel series to the 1988 fantasy film classic "Willow" has wrapped after eight episodes on Disney, and among those basking in the warm memories of appearing on the show are acclaimed actor Christian Slater. Slater, who has amassed more than 130 film and TV credits...
1923 Fans Tell Looper Who Their Favorite Character Is - Exclusive Survey
"This was one of the fundamental things I wanted to look at," Taylor Sheridan told The Atlantic about creating his wildly popular Paramount series "Yellowstone." "When you have a kingdom, and you are the king, is there such a thing as morality? Because anyone trying to take your kingdom and remove you as king is going to replace your morality for theirs." That interest in power — who benefits from it, who gets left behind, and at what moral cost — is the primary engine behind "Yellowstone," as well as the two prequel series that have blossomed out of it: "1883" and, as of this past December, "1923."
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Blue Bloods Fans Can Thank Tom Selleck For The Abigail Baker We Know And Love
Tom Selleck could have been forgiven for resting on his laurels when he joined "Blue Bloods." By the time the offer to play New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan came along, Selleck had already dominated TV with the original "Magnum P.I." and several "Jesse Stone" movies. With an ensemble that includes pros like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan and a role that didn't require Selleck to throw his body around like he did on "Magnum P.I." "Blue Bloods" could have been a cushy gig to top off an impressive career.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
The One Story The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Hoped Had More Screen Time
Most sitcoms in the modern era often utilize various archetypes that characters fall into. One of the more popular archetypes implemented in contemporary comedies is the "sad sack" personality, which is a role defined by pessimism, depression, and self-deprecation. Sad sacks do not see their inherent value and are often the butt of many jokes. Some popular sad sacks include Ted Buckland (Sam Lloyd) from "Scrubs," Michael Scott's archnemesis Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) from "The Office," and Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) from "The Big Bang Theory."
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
Brian Geraghty Doesn't Have Fond Memories Of Preparing For 1923
Taylor Sheridan has worked on numerous excellent entertainment projects over the years, but at this stage in the game, he's best known for his work on one title above all others: "Yellowstone." Since the program arrived in 2018, it has become nothing short of a television phenomenon. In only a few short years, it has amassed five seasons, secured several awards and nominations, and now boasts a massive fanbase. Not to mention, it has spawned a handful of spin-offs that have kept the momentum going by finding standout success themselves.
The Blue Bloods Cast Is In Agreement On Who Makes The Most Mistakes
"Blue Bloods" has cemented itself as a juggernaut in the realm of network television. First airing in 2010, the police procedural has remained a regular part of CBS' programming for over a decade, dominating the Friday night slot. With hundreds of episodes to its name, the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for a long time, and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
NCIS Fans Could Use A Hug After Jess And Jimmy's Emotional Exchange
"NCIS" has been on the air since 2003. That's a long time for any series, so for fans who have stuck with it over the years, the characters become more than just fictitious abstracts of the mind. They're like members of the family who you welcome into your home every week, so it's only natural to develop emotional attachments to them.
Why Ernie Malik In NCIS: Hawaii Looks So Familiar
CBS' "NCIS" has always been the comfort food of network television in more ways than one. It contains all your favorite elements of procedural drama and there is a lot of it. Who would have guessed that the backdoor pilot of "JAG" would go on to be such a long-running success? But a success it is, so much so that it has spawned a collection of spin-offs. And as the MCU has already discovered, "NCIS" has also explored the concept extended universes.
Kate Hudson Auditioned Kathryn Hahn Years Ago, And How It Went Sounds Pretty Spot On
Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn have come together for Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," the standalone sequel to the 2019 whodunnit "Knives Out." Much like its predecessor, "Glass Onion" features an ensemble cast, all of whom play characters who get tangled up in a murder case, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as master detective Benoit Blanc. In the film, billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his group of friends to his private Greek island for a murder mystery party — where, ironically, an actual murder ends up taking place.
Why The Opening Scene Of Alice In Borderland Had To Be Changed
Ever since the first moment that fans of "Alice in Borderland" witnessed Ryōhei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), Daikichi Karube (Keita Machida), and Chōta Segawa (Yūki Morinaga) emerge from the restroom to find themselves in an abandoned Tokyo doubling as a dystopian arena for the craziest set of card games anyone has ever played, subscribers have enjoyed watching the wild ride the series offers. However, most people don't realize that particular scene almost went down in a completely different manner.
Marvel Characters We Want To See In Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
As inevitable as a beat-down from a Mad Titan, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to continue unfolding as we roll into 2023. Now, though, the slightly mixed bag that was Phase 4 has come to an end and Phase 5 is about to begin. There's a lot to look...
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
