Read full article on original website
Related
Why The Opening Scene Of Alice In Borderland Had To Be Changed
Ever since the first moment that fans of "Alice in Borderland" witnessed Ryōhei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), Daikichi Karube (Keita Machida), and Chōta Segawa (Yūki Morinaga) emerge from the restroom to find themselves in an abandoned Tokyo doubling as a dystopian arena for the craziest set of card games anyone has ever played, subscribers have enjoyed watching the wild ride the series offers. However, most people don't realize that particular scene almost went down in a completely different manner.
1923 Fans Tell Looper Who Their Favorite Character Is - Exclusive Survey
"This was one of the fundamental things I wanted to look at," Taylor Sheridan told The Atlantic about creating his wildly popular Paramount series "Yellowstone." "When you have a kingdom, and you are the king, is there such a thing as morality? Because anyone trying to take your kingdom and remove you as king is going to replace your morality for theirs." That interest in power — who benefits from it, who gets left behind, and at what moral cost — is the primary engine behind "Yellowstone," as well as the two prequel series that have blossomed out of it: "1883" and, as of this past December, "1923."
The Last Of Us' Premiere Somehow Makes The Game's Intro Even More Heart-Shattering
If you're familiar with the game it's based on, you already know that the very first episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" begins by setting up the universe in a particularly heartbreaking way. You also know that Joel's (Pedro Pascal) daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker) is doomed from the moment she appears onscreen. Still, before "The Last of Us" moves to its amazing apocalyptic setting, we get to spend some time with her.
The Last Of Us Comparison Video Shows How Incredibly Faithful HBO's Adaptation Is To The Game
Video game adaptations have previously often been a wasteland of entertainment, with many beloved video games brought low by dismal on-screen representations. Just think of Uwe Boll's filmography, which according to IMDb is littered with the corpses of several maligned video game adaptations like "House of the Dead," "BloodRayne," "Postal," and "Alone in the Dark" to name a few of his more infamous endeavors. Of course, there have also been movies like the 1990s "Super Mario Bros." that took the classic sidescroller and made it about alternate dimensions, evolution, and environmentalism, and the "Street Fighter" movie that saw Raul Julia put on an over-the-top performance as M. Bison, the video game's central antagonist.
Craig Mazin Made Even Neil Druckmann Float With His The Last Of Us Pitch
Video game adaptations have come a long way since the ill-fated "Super Mario Bros." movie in 1993. Granted, universally beloved movies and series of this ilk are few and far between, but Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's "The Last of Us" on HBO is already proving to be one of the rare exceptions. "The Last of Us" reviews are all saying the same thing, noting that it's an adaptation befitting of the games, while still working as a captivating TV series.
The One Story The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Hoped Had More Screen Time
Most sitcoms in the modern era often utilize various archetypes that characters fall into. One of the more popular archetypes implemented in contemporary comedies is the "sad sack" personality, which is a role defined by pessimism, depression, and self-deprecation. Sad sacks do not see their inherent value and are often the butt of many jokes. Some popular sad sacks include Ted Buckland (Sam Lloyd) from "Scrubs," Michael Scott's archnemesis Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) from "The Office," and Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) from "The Big Bang Theory."
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
The Blue Bloods Cast Is In Agreement On Who Makes The Most Mistakes
"Blue Bloods" has cemented itself as a juggernaut in the realm of network television. First airing in 2010, the police procedural has remained a regular part of CBS' programming for over a decade, dominating the Friday night slot. With hundreds of episodes to its name, the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for a long time, and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Ironically, American Horror Story's Leslie Grossman Is Not A Big Fan Of The Genre
There are plenty of faces that are recognized as fixtures in the "American Horror Story" pantheon, and Leslie Grossman is surely one of them. Since first appearing in Season 7's "Cult," she has appeared in every season, playing a spoiled wannabe influencer turned witch in "Apocalypse," a vicious and depraved camp owner in "1984," and other memorable characters.
The Last Of Us Has Fans Completely Hooked After Just One Episode
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 1 — "When You're Lost In the Darkness" In the cultural landscape where no IP goes unadapted, there is no fury like a devoted fan scorned. You would be hard-pressed to forget the divisive ending of "Game of Thrones," which was one of the most polarizing finales in recent memory. Fans of the source material seem to defend these stories with their lives, especially when said source material is already rife with controversy.
What Sets Naruto Apart From Some Other Anime According To Maile Flanagan
Naruto Uzumaki's adventures have achieved legendary status among manga fans. His growth over two decades made him into much more than a character. Instead, he personified an entire genre, appealing to audiences previously unaware of an entire industry. It's safe to say the "Naruto" anime incarnations carry on that success....
Star Wars Actor Peter Mayhew Could Only Stand To Wear His Chewbacca Costume One Hour At A Time
Peter Mayhew is unquestionably best-known as everyone's favorite "big, walking carpet" from the "Star Wars" franchise, but Mayhew's career didn't begin when he donned Chewbacca's iconic costume. Rather, Mayhew's first silver screen appearance came as the Minoton in 1977's "Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger," even though Mayhew wasn't credited for playing the part. However, Mayhew made connections on the set of "Sinbad" which led to his big break.
The Resident's Season 6 Finale Almost Had A Very Different Ending
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Resident" Season 6, Episode 13. Since its premiere in 2018, Fox's "The Resident" has remained an intriguing medical drama. Based on the book "Unaccountable" by Marty Makary, "The Resident" often focuses on the professional and personal lives of the staff at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. But past that, "The Resident" has also had storylines dealing with the bureaucratic and often unfair healthcare system that can plague the medical industry. Despite losing stars like Miles Fowler and Emily VanCamp during its run, "The Resident" has marched on to produce six stellar seasons, with fans probably hoping for a seventh. Yet Fox hasn't officially announced if the series will continue yet.
Vikings: Valhalla's Frida Gustavsson On Freydis' Happier, More Vulnerable Season 2 Arc - Exclusive
This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of "Vikings: Valhalla." Fans of the Netflix series "Vikings: Valhalla" may be well-versed in Freydis' warrior side, but in Season 2, Frida Gustavsson's character doesn't have the luxury of her allies. As a result, she has to dive into her fighting skills to survive. With her Season 2 pregnancy, Freydis has more than a few hurdles to climb over — and she can't approach her personal life, her work, or her physicality the same way she's done in the past. So how exactly does Freydis handle her new circumstances this season? Well, Gustavsson has some ideas on the subject.
A Scrapped Avatar: The Way Of Water Script Saw The Na'vi Have A Space Battle Off-Planet
Famously, production on "Avatar: The Way of Water," the sequel to James Cameron's 2010 blockbuster, "Avatar," was heavily delayed (via Polygon). This was because of the complex visual technology these movies are using, as well as the scripts needing more work and effort before they could be filmed. According to Entertainment Weekly, director James Cameron even formed a writers' room so multiple screenwriters could work on the "Avatar" films. Rick Jaffa explained, "The idea was six months in a writers' room, and that we were going to break down, beat by beat, three movies, which would describe a larger saga, but each movie would be distinct."
The Last Of Us Episode 1 Originally Had A Very Different Opening Scene
Fungi are some of the most important living organisms on the planet. Often tasked with the recycling of nutrients and energy, the fungus provides an important function when it comes to life on this planet. Had it not been for fungi, many dead things wouldn't be broken down, and this world would be filled with untold amounts of accumulating detritus. However, not all fungi provide this important recycling function, and some take an entirely different route, often crossing into the parasitic realm of life.
Marvel Characters We Want To See In Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
As inevitable as a beat-down from a Mad Titan, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to continue unfolding as we roll into 2023. Now, though, the slightly mixed bag that was Phase 4 has come to an end and Phase 5 is about to begin. There's a lot to look...
What 'Terrifies' Kingkiller Chronicle Author Patrick Rothfuss About A Possible Adaptation
In recent years, more fan-favorite fantasy novels and book series have made the move to TV and movies, thanks to the success of IPs like "Harry Potter," "The Lord of the Rings," and "Game of Thrones." TimeOut called 2022 "The biggest year ever for fantasy on screen," saying that this once-geeky genre has become part of the mainstream — and shows like "The Witcher," "Wheel of Time," and "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" are reaching more audiences as a result.
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0