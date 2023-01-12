Released on an ominous Friday the 13th in January of 2023, "Skinamarink" burrowed its way under audiences' skin almost immediately. The purposefully nonsense title is taken from a nursery rhyme, but this horror movie was actually trying to keep audiences up at night rather than calm them down. The unsettling film is shot in a manner in which the audience is either looking at a corner or down a hallway, but never at anyone's face. It takes place in 1995 as two young children wake up home alone in a house without any doors or windows. In order to keep themselves from being scared, they watch VHS tapes of old cartoons which provide the only light in their darkened living room.

6 HOURS AGO