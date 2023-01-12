Read full article on original website
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Kate Hudson Auditioned Kathryn Hahn Years Ago, And How It Went Sounds Pretty Spot On
Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn have come together for Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," the standalone sequel to the 2019 whodunnit "Knives Out." Much like its predecessor, "Glass Onion" features an ensemble cast, all of whom play characters who get tangled up in a murder case, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as master detective Benoit Blanc. In the film, billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his group of friends to his private Greek island for a murder mystery party — where, ironically, an actual murder ends up taking place.
The Babylon Scene Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Shot 36 Times
"Babylon," the most recent film from "La La Land" and "Whiplash" filmmaker Damien Chazelle, is an epic three-hour-plus period drama about the transition in Hollywood from silent films to sound films in the 1920s. Written and directed by Chazelle, the film features an ensemble cast and follows multiple characters through a pivotal moment in the entertainment industry.
Skinamarink Director Teases The Presence Of Person Hidden In The Darkness Of One Scene
Released on an ominous Friday the 13th in January of 2023, "Skinamarink" burrowed its way under audiences' skin almost immediately. The purposefully nonsense title is taken from a nursery rhyme, but this horror movie was actually trying to keep audiences up at night rather than calm them down. The unsettling film is shot in a manner in which the audience is either looking at a corner or down a hallway, but never at anyone's face. It takes place in 1995 as two young children wake up home alone in a house without any doors or windows. In order to keep themselves from being scared, they watch VHS tapes of old cartoons which provide the only light in their darkened living room.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
The One Story The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Hoped Had More Screen Time
Most sitcoms in the modern era often utilize various archetypes that characters fall into. One of the more popular archetypes implemented in contemporary comedies is the "sad sack" personality, which is a role defined by pessimism, depression, and self-deprecation. Sad sacks do not see their inherent value and are often the butt of many jokes. Some popular sad sacks include Ted Buckland (Sam Lloyd) from "Scrubs," Michael Scott's archnemesis Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) from "The Office," and Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) from "The Big Bang Theory."
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
No, Vin Diesel Is Not Actually Appearing In The Avatar Sequels
Back in 2009, a star-studded cast united for quite the undertaking — James Cameron's nearly three-hour sci-fi adventure "Avatar." It was a massive box office success, with audiences flooding venues to see Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver navigate the captivating world of Pandora. Ever since the film's release, fans began wondering when an "Avatar" sequel would be released, and if any new A-listers would join the cast. And by 2019, as work was underway for the second, third, fourth and fifth follow-up films, rumors swirled of a fresh addition — Vin Diesel.
1923 Fans Tell Looper Who Their Favorite Character Is - Exclusive Survey
"This was one of the fundamental things I wanted to look at," Taylor Sheridan told The Atlantic about creating his wildly popular Paramount series "Yellowstone." "When you have a kingdom, and you are the king, is there such a thing as morality? Because anyone trying to take your kingdom and remove you as king is going to replace your morality for theirs." That interest in power — who benefits from it, who gets left behind, and at what moral cost — is the primary engine behind "Yellowstone," as well as the two prequel series that have blossomed out of it: "1883" and, as of this past December, "1923."
The Blue Bloods Cast Is In Agreement On Who Makes The Most Mistakes
"Blue Bloods" has cemented itself as a juggernaut in the realm of network television. First airing in 2010, the police procedural has remained a regular part of CBS' programming for over a decade, dominating the Friday night slot. With hundreds of episodes to its name, the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for a long time, and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
NCIS Fans Can't Help But Hate E.J. Barrett's Character
Poor Sarah Jane Morris. The actor played Special Agent Erica Jane "E.J." Barrett over eight episodes on the long-running CBS series "NCIS." Despite her lengthy presence on the show, it appears she was not a fan favorite. The opposite, in fact, seems to be true. E.J. first appeared on "NCIS"...
Superman IV: The Quest For Peace: BTS Facts About The Worst Superman Movie Of All Time
It may be controversial to call "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" the worst Superman film, but we stand by it. Say what you will about the Snyder/Cavill take on the Man of Steel, it has legions of rabid fans numerous enough to wear down Warner Brothers into giving the duo a multi-million-dollar mulligan with "Zack Snyder's Justice League." The nicest we've heard about "The Quest for Peace" is it's not as miserable as those other ones.
Brian Geraghty Doesn't Have Fond Memories Of Preparing For 1923
Taylor Sheridan has worked on numerous excellent entertainment projects over the years, but at this stage in the game, he's best known for his work on one title above all others: "Yellowstone." Since the program arrived in 2018, it has become nothing short of a television phenomenon. In only a few short years, it has amassed five seasons, secured several awards and nominations, and now boasts a massive fanbase. Not to mention, it has spawned a handful of spin-offs that have kept the momentum going by finding standout success themselves.
The Bad Batch's Dee Bradley Baker On Why The Series 'Feels Like The Star Wars That George Lucas Made' - Exclusive
Anyone familiar with the animated "Star Wars" series "The Clone Wars" and "The Bad Batch" knows how their stories are expertly woven in and around the final installment of the "Star Wars" live-action prequel trilogy, "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith." Of course, one of the most significant events to run concurrently in "The Clone Wars" and "Revenge of the Sith" is Order 66, the cataclysmic directive created by Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), programming the minds of the clone troopers to turn against the Jedi and exterminate them.
Brendan Fraser Takes Home The Critic's Choice Award For Best Actor (& Why That's Huge For His Oscars Chances)
As he'd stated before the event, Brendan Fraser was conspicuously missing from the 2023 Golden Globes despite his nomination as best actor for "The Whale." As Looper's Golden Globe coverage pointed out, Fraser quite predictably didn't win, but it appears that he's still very much on track to acquire some serious conversation pieces for his mantelpiece this awards season.
NCIS Fans Could Use A Hug After Jess And Jimmy's Emotional Exchange
"NCIS" has been on the air since 2003. That's a long time for any series, so for fans who have stuck with it over the years, the characters become more than just fictitious abstracts of the mind. They're like members of the family who you welcome into your home every week, so it's only natural to develop emotional attachments to them.
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Are Emotional Over Jane Declaring Kate Family
On a list of every main "NCIS: Hawai'i" character ranked, it's hardly controversial to argue that series lead Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) comes out on top. Tennant's strength not just as a Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent but as a mother of two kids makes her a plenty engaging character around whom the entire show is effectively built.
What 'Terrifies' Kingkiller Chronicle Author Patrick Rothfuss About A Possible Adaptation
In recent years, more fan-favorite fantasy novels and book series have made the move to TV and movies, thanks to the success of IPs like "Harry Potter," "The Lord of the Rings," and "Game of Thrones." TimeOut called 2022 "The biggest year ever for fantasy on screen," saying that this once-geeky genre has become part of the mainstream — and shows like "The Witcher," "Wheel of Time," and "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" are reaching more audiences as a result.
The Office's Zach Woods Sort-Of Resonates With Gabe's Awkwardness
Whether it's for TV or film, actors have many different processes that they go through in order to connect with the character they are about to portray. One thing that is a known tactic is to bridge personalities between the actor and character in any way possible. Simply put, it's best for them to find qualities of the fictional person that they are about to play that resonate with them on a personal level. Zach Woods, who played Gabe Lewis on "The Office," locked into exactly what makes his character tick, and he discovered parts of himself within that analysis.
