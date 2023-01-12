ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Scorpion Nearly Derails Southern Tier School Meal

A Southern Tier school narrowly avoided pandemonium when cafeteria staff spotted a scorpion while washing bananas for the students. According to a report from Alison Cutler of The Charlotte Observer, cafeteria staff were washing bananas to prepare for students on Friday when they found a scorpion crawling around in the bananas.
NORWICH, NY
Are Cougars on Their Way to New York?

As if bears weren't frightening enough, cougars have been moving east across the United States and there's a chance they'll become more prevalent in New York. If you've been reading WNBF.com over the past six months, you already know that I'm not a fan of predatory wildlife. Objectively, animals like bears and cougars are really interesting and I'll watch a nature documentary on them any day of the week. But as far as sharing a backyard with them goes, I'll take a hard pass 100 times out of 100.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Should Tuition Increase at Binghamton University? Hochul Thinks So

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has some big plans for SUNY and CUNY schools, and she outlined those goals in last week’s State of the State address. In her State of the State address, Governor Hochul said that she wants the schools within the State University of New York system to have 500,000 students by 2030 however, enrollment is still on a ten-year decline.
BINGHAMTON, NY
A Look at the IBM Country Club “Pit” as Demolition Work Concludes

Demolition crews tearing down the old IBM Country Club complex between Endicott and Johnson City have reached the area where bowling alleys and a shooting range were located. The massive task of clearing the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union is in its final stages. A "pit" has been created exposing the basement area of the east of the facility adjacent to where the swimming pools had been located.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
New Apartment Plan to Address Johnson City Blighted Properties

A New Jersey man is working to improve part of a blighted area near a Main Street gateway into Johnson City. Ben Locke has plans to renovate a vacant three-story building at 6 Main Street Terrace. The renovated structure is expected to include three one-bedroom, three two-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments. Work to gut the interior of the building recently began.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Binghamton, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

