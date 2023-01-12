IRS tax season to begin Jan. 23: What to know about smaller refunds

Many people who love to file their taxes as soon as possible — aiming to get their hands on tax refund cash as quickly as they can — will be happy that the Internal Revenue Service soon will begin accepting and processing individual income tax returns as of Jan. 23.

The IRS "Free File" system will open online on Friday where participating tax providers will accept completed returns and hold them until they can be filed electronically with the IRS on Jan. 23.

The free program — which can only be found at IRS.gov — allows taxpayers who made $73,000 or less in 2022 to file their taxes electronically free access to brand-name tax software.

Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell said Thursday that new additional resources will improve services this year after several difficult years. He noted that thousands of new employees have been trained to answer phones and help people.

Taxpayers need to be aware, though, that refunds might be less lucrative for many individuals now that pandemic-related tax breaks, including stimulus payments, are gone for 2022. Even if you file early, you might not get the big money that you saw last year.

Roughly two-thirds of individual tax filers were due refunds last year.

The average tax refund was $3,176 in 2022, up 13.8% from the year before, according to the most recent filing statistics data from the IRS through the week ending Oct. 28. The average refund was $2,791 in 2021.

By contrast, the average tax refund was $2,549 in 2020 and $2,870 in 2019, based on December data for those years.

What's the due date for tax returns in 2023?

Federal tax returns based on your 2022 income will be due by April 18. The IRS said the filing deadline is extended by three days. This year, April 15 falls on Saturday and April 17, a Monday, is the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia — and taxpayers will get an extension even if they don't live in the District of Columbia.

What are all these new lines for income?

This tax season, filers will spot a new area on the front of the 1040 that spells out several specific lines to list various sources of your income.

Mark Luscombe, principal analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, pointed out that the 1040 form for 2021 had one just line — Line 1 — that specifically asked for "wages, salaries, tips, etc."

But he noted that the front of the 1040 for 2022 now starts with Line 1a for wages that are listed on a W-2 and then lists lines for 8 other sources of income, such as Line 1b for household employee wages not reported on a W-2 form and Line 1c for tip income not reported on Line 1a.

There is no change in what's considered taxable income. But the new lines give the IRS more information and better clarity on whether you're reporting all of the income that you should, Luscombe said.

When it comes to household employees, for example, an employer isn't required to provide a W-2 form to list your wages if they paid you less than $2,400 in 2022. But you'd use Line 1b to enter the total wages you received as a household employee that were not reported on a W-2.

The IRS notes that you should use Line 1c to report any tip income that you didn't report to your employer and the value of any "noncash tips" that you received last year, including tickets or passes to events. "Although you don’t report these noncash tips to your employer, you must report them on line 1c," according to the IRS instruction booklet for 2022.

Where's the line for the stimulus tax breaks?

This tax season, don't look for a spot to claim stimulus cash — or the recovery rebate credit — on a federal income tax return. That credit is gone. Line 30, where the "Recovery rebate credit" was listed on the 2021 return, simply states "Reserved for Future Use" on the 2022 tax return. Leave it blank.

Another tip: The child tax credit won't be as generous as it was in 2021. Those who got up to $3,600 per dependent for 2021 for the child tax credit will, if eligible, get up to $2,000 for the 2022 tax year.

Will my tax refund be delayed?

Don't expect the tax season to sail along smoothly, even though the expectation is that things could be better than last year.

When the IRS processes returns this year, it's quite likely that fewer complications and mistakes should crop up and delay your refund because we're no longer looking at some complicated pandemic-related tax breaks, such the enhanced child tax credit and the recovery rebate credit.

The IRS has made progress dealing with its pandemic-related backlog. But the agency still has many unprocessed returns that will clog and challenge the system, triggering potential delays for some refunds on returns filed this year. The IRS said Thursday that its work on the backlog will not impact the timing of tax refunds for people filing in 2023, but the IRS continues to urge people to make sure they submit an error-free tax return this tax season to avoid delays.

The IRS isn't typically going to correspond with taxpayers in many of these situations, but the agency notes that special handling means it will take the IRS more than 21 days to issue any related refund.

"If we can fix it without contacting you, we will," the IRS states.

If more information is needed, a letter is sent. Resolution of some issues could take more than 120 days depending on how quickly and accurately the taxpayer responds, and how quickly the IRS can complete processing the return.

On Jan. 6, for example, the IRS said it recently completed the final corrections of tax year 2020 for taxpayers who overpaid their taxes on unemployment compensation they received in 2020.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 became law in March 2021, changing the rules for one year relating to unemployment benefits. But many taxpayers filed their 2020 returns before the law changed — or didn't realize the rules had changed.

Taxpayers could exclude up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income (or up to $10,200 for each spouse if married filing jointly). The exclusion applied to individuals and married couples whose modified adjusted gross income was less than $150,000.

The IRS said it ended up correcting about 14 million returns, involving nearly 12 million refunds totaling $14.8 billion. The average refund in that group was $1,232. Some taxpayers received refunds, while others had the overpayment applied to taxes due or other debts.

Who might face refund delays?

A paper return or an e-filed return can be delayed due to mistakes, missing information or suspected ID theft or fraud.

Filing in late January won't guarantee a quick refund — especially if the return claims the Earned Income Tax Credit.

By law, the IRS cannot issue a refund involving the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit before mid-February. The law provides this additional time to help the IRS stop fraudulent refunds from being issued.

Will I see a ton of 1099-K forms if I use a digital wallet?

This year's tax season looked like it was headed for mass confusion if the IRS went ahead with plans that would have flooded mailboxes with 1099-K forms. The change would have required companies, such as Venmo, CashApp and PayPal, to send out a 1099-K to taxpayers to report relatively small transactions that exceeded $600 for the year.

A proposed amendment to the omnibus spending bill late in 2022 would have increased that reporting threshold to $10,000 instead of the $600. But those talks went nowhere.

Then, the IRS announced Dec. 23 that it would delay implementing this rollout of paperwork for one year.

The old 1099-K reporting threshold remains in place for this year's tax season. Paperwork will continue to be sent to those who had received more than $20,000 and had more than 200 transactions in a year via a digital wallet or payment apps.

The $600 threshold — with no minimum number of transactions — was set in the American Rescue Plan of 2021 as a way to encourage compliance for gig workers and others. While workers should report their income, experts say, much taxable income falls through the cracks and goes unreported now in cases where there isn't a 1099.

The tougher tax reporting standards, which will now apply to transactions beginning in 2023, will greatly expand how many 1099-Ks are issued next year to those who make extra money in the gig economy.

Tax professionals and others wanted to see the delay for this year. Many say the $600 threshold needs to be raised. And many say the IRS isn't equipped to take on new rules and a great deal of confusion this year when it's still digging out of its pandemic-related headaches.

The American Institute of CPAs voiced concern about how the new lower threshold could lead to "significant confusion in the tax system in the next several months," if a flood of new paperwork hits taxpayers at a time when the IRS is having trouble answering phone calls and still must deal with a backlog of unprocessed returns from last year.

"The last thing the IRS needs is some kind of an issue blowing up that causes taxpayers to call, that causes taxpayers to write letters, and further strain their already strained customer service resources," said Edward Karl, vice president of taxation for the American Institute of CPAs.

The expectation, Karl said, is that the IRS backlog of unprocessed returns won't be gone until later in 2023. More paperwork at this point could lead to additional delays at the IRS in processing returns.

According to the AICPA, the $600 threshold stems from Internal Revenue Code section 6041 established in 1954 and does not account for increases in the cost of living that have happened over the last 70 years.

Some groups argued that the threshold should be closer to $5,000 or $10,000 — or even left at $20,000 — to avoid triggering a 1099-K with a single transaction such as selling an old chair. Take this example: Say a chair once cost you $1,000 several years ago and then you posted it on an online marketplace and sold it for $650 via PayPal. The $650 would not be taxable for everyday consumers. But there's a worry that it could trigger a 1099-K that would create confusion for many taxpayers.

The IRS stated: "The law is not intended to track personal transactions, such as sharing the cost of a car ride or meal, birthday or holiday gifts, or paying a family member or another for a household bill."

Yet there's concern that a 1099 could be created in these cases if you used a third party payment platform.

Going forward, it is suggested that people create separate personal and business accounts to keep business transactions separate from nontaxable personal transactions. "Incorrectly classifying personal amounts as business may trigger receiving a Form 1099-K and cause issues when filing your annual tax return" next year, according to a blog post by the National Taxpayer Advocate.

"Unless the account or payment is designated as personal, it will trigger a reporting requirement if the annual amount exceeds $600," the blog noted. And the person receiving that money could receive a Form 1099-K, which the IRS would expect to see as income on a tax return.

Taxpayers still need to report the taxable income made in gig jobs and small online businesses on their returns even if a 1099-K isn't issued.

Are there any tax breaks?

On the plus side, taxpayers will get a bit of a break because the standard deduction has increased for 2022 for all. For 2022, the standard deduction is $12,950 for single filers or those married but filing separately; $25,900 for those who are married and filing jointly; and $19,400 for heads of household.

The standard deduction is $400 more than for 2021 for singles and married couples filing separately; $800 more for married couples filing jointly; and up $600 for heads of household.

Nearly 9 out of 10 taxpayers end up taking that standard deduction these days — meaning they're not itemizing expenses and claiming deductions, such as charitable contributions, on their tax returns. If you itemize, you can claim charitable contributions on 2022 returns.

Itemized deductions would typically need to exceed the standard deduction to be worth claiming. Itemized deductions that taxpayers may claim can include state and local income taxes or sales taxes; real estate and personal property taxes; home mortgage interest; gifts to a qualified charity, and personal casualty and theft losses from a federally declared disaster.

Unreimbursed medical and dental expenses that exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income could be claimed, as well.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: IRS tax season to begin Jan. 23: What to know about smaller refunds