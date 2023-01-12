ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Coal baron Joe Manchin's defense of gas stoves flames out against “50 years of health studies”

By Meaghan Ellis
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVc23_0kCa5oDD00

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

Centrist lawmaker Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is not pleased with the announcement of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's latest decision to move forward with an initiative to regulate the use of gas stoves.

According to Bloomberg, the move comes amid the results of research findings linking gas stoves to asthma in children. In wake of the decision, Manchin took to Twitter with a critical opinion of the commission's assessment.

"This is a recipe for disaster," Manchin tweeted. "The federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner. I can tell you the last thing that would ever leave my house is the gas stove that we cook on."

Social media quickly erupted over Manchin's defense of gas cooking appliances, given his reputation as a coal baron.

Nonetheless, despite Manchin's argument, Bloomberg noted that reports from multiple groups including the Institute for Policy Integrity and the American Chemical Society have shed light on the dangers gas stoves pose.

"Natural gas stoves, which are used in about 40% of homes in the US, emit air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter at levels the EPA and World Health Organization have said are unsafe and linked to respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer, and other health conditions," the news outlet reported.

A number of experts have also echoed the concerns. During a recent interview, agency commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. weighed in with his concerns.

"This is a hidden hazard," Trumka said. "Any option is on the table. Products that can't be made safe can be banned."

"There is about 50 years of health studies showing that gas stoves are bad for our health, and the strongest evidence is on children and children's asthma," said Brady Seals, a manager at the clean energy organization, RMI. "By having a gas connection, we are polluting the insides of our homes."

However, the commission is standing by its decision to move forward.

"The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and EPA do not present gas ranges as a significant contributor to adverse air quality or health hazard in their technical or public information literature, guidance, or requirements," said Karen Harbert, the group's president. "The most practical, realistic way to achieve a sustainable future where energy is clean, as well as safe, reliable and affordable, is to ensure it includes natural gas and the infrastructure that transports it."

Comments / 62

Eggman73
4d ago

Well, I grew up with a gas stove in my house AND a gas furnace AND a wood burning fireplace AND both of my parents smoked, and guess what...NO ASTHMA

Reply(1)
16
mike doty
5d ago

The Climate Change Cultists are at it again. They just follow like brainless sheep whatever narrative they are spoon-fed. They can not critically think to save their collectivist lives.

Reply(1)
24
Donna Kelly
4d ago

democrats need yo stop deciding what is best with their fake studies and cdc is worthless why are they suddenly quietly rolling back on joes mandates.

Reply
7
Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Kendra M.

An Excess of Weed Has Caused Prices to Plummet Across the Nation and Leaving Businesses Struggling

With more and more states legalizing marijuana, the cannabis industry has seen a surge in growth. While the increased demand for products has been a great for many businesses, it can be argued that the current market is oversaturated with product (source). This article looks at how legal weed industries across the US are experiencing too much product and plummeting prices, as well as what this could mean for businesses in these states.
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
greenbuildingadvisor.com

The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
210K+
Followers
21K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy