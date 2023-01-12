ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

One Green Planet

Burning Man Lights Up the Desert, But Not With Clean Energy

Burning Man, the annual festival known for its free-spirited and eco-conscious community, is currently facing criticism for its decision to sue the state of Nevada over a new clean energy law. The law, passed in 2019, requires large electricity users such as Burning Man to source at least 50 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2030.
news3lv.com

Adopt Buzz at the Nevada SPCA today!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a little cuddle bug during all these storms. Maybe check out the Nevada SPCA. Joining me now is executive director, Lori Heeren and Buzz.
Nevada Appeal

Lombardo orders review, freeze of new regulations

RENO — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed executive orders Jan. 12 indefinitely freezing implementation of new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements, with some exceptions in areas such as public health and safety. Lombardo also ordered all executive branch agencies, departments and others to review all existing regulations to...
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada among worst states to drive in, study says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To arguably little surprise to those who live here, a new study found that Nevada is among the worst states to drive in. According to a study compiled by financial website WalletHub, the Silver State came in at number 7 on the group’s ranking of “2023′s Best and Worst States to Drive In.”
mynews4.com

Reno's new chief of police knows how to overcome barriers

Reno, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The new Reno police chief is just about a month from starting her new job. But she's already making history. Kathryn Nance is the first female police chief to head the Reno Police Department. But this is not the first time she's broken barriers and taken on challenges.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Nevada lithium mine gets conditional $700M government loan

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy says it plans to loan $700 million to an Australian mining company to pursue a proposed lithium project in Nevada. It’s part of a program aimed at building up domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries.
wchstv.com

Jeremy Renner says he's at home after snow plow accident in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he's at home now after spending several days in the hospital for serious injuries he suffered in a snow plow accident in Nevada. Renner tweeted Monday night in reply to the account for "Mayor of Kingstown," a Paramount+ series in which he stars. The first episode of the second season was released for streaming on Sunday.
Fox5 KVVU

New director plans to change Nevada prison system’s failure to address use of force issues

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections didn’t address use of force issues that were first identified in 2022, according to state auditors. 10 months after a yearlong state audit found Nevada’s prison system needed major changes to its use of force procedures, NDOC officials have acknowledged that still none of the 16 recommendations meant to improve prison operations have been completed.
FOX40

Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% of normal

(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% of normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% of the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
Record-Courier

Longtime residents provide snow removal tips

Less than a third into winter, heavy snowfall over the past month has residents taking up snow shovels and blowers to clear paths and driveways across Carson Valley. Longtime residents took to social media to share snow removal tips in community forums. “We came from Bridgeport and are used to...
KOLO TV Reno

Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
Nevada Appeal

Residential and rental real estate expected to slow

All signs are pointing to a cooling off period in 2023 for residential and rental real estate. According to the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, home sales in December declined north of 35 percent from the previous year. The 232 homes that sold in Reno for the final month of 2022 represented an even bigger dip – 37.5 percent – from the same month in 2021. Sparks, meanwhile, saw a 31 percent drop in home sales for the month.
