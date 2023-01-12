Read full article on original website
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Reveal Spinoff Hopes After Series Finale: The Show ‘Ended Prematurely’ (Exclusive)
Everything came full circle in the New Amsterdam series finale, which aired on January 17. The beginning of the episode features a new doctor, played by Molly Griggs, arriving for her first day at New Amsterdam as the medical director. Over the course of the two-part finale, fans learn exactly why each of our favorite doctors decided they wanted to save lives.
Retta-Led ‘Murder by the Book’ Mystery Drama Pilot Ordered at NBC
NBC is hosting an unofficial Good Girls reunion as the network orders Murder by the Book‘s pilot led by former series star Retta.The pilot order reteams Retta with Good Girls duo Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, both serving as writers and executive producers on the drama. The crime-centric series follows a big city “Instafamous” book reviewer who takes a page from the murder mystery books she reviews to become an unlikely detective.(Credit: Danielle Levitt/NBC)Taking her sleuthing skills to a seaside town, Retta’s character uncovers shocking truths along the way. Along with starring in the series, she serves as an executive producer alongside Bans, Krebs, and Casey Kyber. The show hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and is produced by Minnesota Logging Company.As viewers will recall, Retta previously played Ruby in Bans and Krebs’ Good Girls, which followed three suburban moms who break bad to build some extra funds amid day-to-day struggles. The show ran from 2018 to 2o21, when it was canceled after four seasons on the network.Related‘Good Girls’: Retta Says One Person ‘Ruined’ Show’s Chances of a Return (VIDEO)The pilot order isn’t a guarantee that Murder by the Book will make it to the air, but with elements that have worked for shows like Murder, She Wrote, and Castle in the past, we’re hopeful this new show will take root. Before Retta’s stint on Good Girls, she starred as Donna Meagle on the network’s beloved comedy Parks and Recreation.Stay tuned for updates on Murder by the Book as the pilot for the new series takes shape at NBC.
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Son Pax, 19, Reportedly Becoming An Artist Under A Fake Name
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, isn’t simply the child of two enormously famous people. The second eldest son of Angelina Jolie, 47, and Brad Pitt, 59, is reportedly becoming an artist — and he’s keeping it all under wraps with a fake name! A source told Page Six that rather than rely on his built-in fame, the budding talent is using the pseudonym “Embtto,” and his work includes “digital and mixed media process” pieces that are described as “abstract.” The outlet also specified that Pax’s pieces are not NFTs and stated that he’s prepping for a show at a Tel Aviv gallery in Israel.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:53 p.m. EST
Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sally Field will be honored at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards with the SAG lifetime achievement award. The actors guild announced Tuesday that Field will be the 58th recipient of the tribute award, following recent honorees including Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Alan Alda and Morgan Freeman. The 76-year-old Field has won two Oscars and three Emmys. She received the National Medal of Arts in 2015 and the Kennedy Center Honor in 2019. Her recent credits include playing Jessie Buss on “Winning Time” and the 2015 film “Hello, My Name Is Doris.” She co-stars in the upcoming “80 for Brady.” The SAG Awards will take place Feb. 26.
