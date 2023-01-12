ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Digital IDs could arrive for Californians this spring. Here's how they'll work

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qU6G4_0kCa5X9k00

( KRON ) — California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke about the future of digital driver’s licenses in the state when sharing his new budget proposal in Sacramento this week. Newsom said the digital ID cards would arrive in “a matter of months.”

According to the Governor’s Budget Summary , the California Department of Technology is progressing on the Digital Identification project. The project is aimed at creating a single digital identifier that can be used to provide proof of identity and obtain access to state services.

Know this, in just a matter of months, we’re finally going to have those digital wallets, where you can get your driver’s license on a digital wallet. And we’re going to do it like no other state has done it. There’s only a few that have. But there’s issues. Ours, we think, will be next level. We’re so excited about what the DMV can look like.

Gov. Gavin Newsom

When will California get digital driver’s licenses?

The California Department of Motor Vehicles said the rollout to pilot a secure mobile driver’s license or mDL, could come as early as late spring for a limited number of participants. The DMV said it is working with popular mobile wallet providers, including Apple and Android, to place the mDLs into their devices.

The DMV is also developing an open-source app to test alongside the mDLs. All of these pilot products will utilize the security capabilities already built into smartphones, including biometric readings or a PIN code, the DMV confirmed to KRON4.

Privacy concerns of digital identification options

Only three states across the nation currently offer and accept digital IDs: Arizona, Colorado and Maryland. In 2021, Apple announced that Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah were all in talks with the company to establish digital IDs in the tech giant’s Apple Wallets.

Apple addressed one of the privacy concerns with the digital IDs : How much information is shared when showing one? Apple said the advantage to digital IDs is that the Apple Wallet will only share the information needed for a specific interaction, and it also allows the user to choose what data is shared.

With this advantage, you may no longer have to present an ID that shows your home address to be identified by a stranger at a bar or to board a plane. And because the information is transmitted from your phone to the device of the person checking the ID, the exchange is also completely touchless.

A technology company called IDEMIA is currently working with Apple and the Transportation Security Administration to implement the use of state identification cards in Apple Wallet. A result of the effort is now some people can use their digitally-stored identification cards to pass through the TSA checkpoint at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona. IDEMIA previously partnered with the TSA to provide Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) scanners to scan and authenticate IDs at airports across the country.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 224

Larry
5d ago

Hey Democrats, wake up. This guy is pushing the New World Order. It will not be good. I am not asking you to vote Republican. I am asking for you to find another Democrat that is not a dictator pushing for One World Order an communist ways. 🙏🏻

Reply(16)
167
Brian Clark
5d ago

If it's managed, with no accountability, like EDD and the Middle Class Tax Refund it will be an immediate failure and another waste of money.

Reply(2)
125
Clarice_Starling
5d ago

More of Newsom’s fascist dictates to control our every move. The Chinafication of California, and coming soon to the entire country if he ever gets into the WH. A fate I wouldn’t wish on ANY FELLOW AMERICAN.

Reply
92
Related
KGET 17

California may get digital driver’s licenses. What can I do with one of these?

(KTXL) — In his address reviewing the state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom briefly touched on California’s ongoing effort to introduce digital driver’s licenses. A few states have already developed their own digital wallets, which let users carry around a “mobile Driver’s License,” abbreviated mDL, an official version of their driver’s license on their smartphone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms

Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox40

3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds

(NEXSTAR) – Where you live has a big impact on how long you live, a recent analysis of major U.S. metro areas finds. While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter, according to a MoneyGeek report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
davisvanguard.org

Prison Closure Advocates Hold Massive Online Rally, Urge CA Governor, Legislature to Adopt ‘Roadmap’ to Closure of ‘at Least’ 7 State Prisons

SACRAMENTO, CA – Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB) and other prison reform advocates, in an online rally late last week, demanded Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and state legislature adopt a “community-informed roadmap to close at least seven more prisons by 2025 as part of this year’s budget process.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,050 California Inflation Relief Checks to Hit Your Banks Today

Californians started receiving their MCTR last October and are still receiving it now. Eligible taxpayers can receive up to $1,050. $1,050 Middle-Class Tax Refund for California Residents. The state began releasing Middle-Class Tax Refunds last fall. More than 7 million direct deposits have been issued and more than 9 million...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs Another Executive Order for Emergency Storm Services

Governor Gavin Newsom signed another storm recovery and emergency Executive Order on Monday, continuing to add state support as storms continue to batter California all over the state. Since late December, record rain and snowfall has besieged the state, responsible for at least 19 deaths, destruction all over California, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Special Business Regulations

In California’s Business and Professions Code, Division 8 sets forth a number of “special business regulations.” These are statutory rules governing specific types of businesses. The following are the types of businesses that are regulated under this area of state law:
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Should CA save rainwater to aid future droughts?

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With record rainfall over the last several weeks, farmers and local leaders are urging the state to take further action to store more water to help during times of drought. “2020 to 2022 was the driest three-year period in California history, and even if we do find ourselves potentially coming […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Why are the California storms causing sinkholes?

While they looked like craters caused by a celestial body, the fresh scars that pockmarked the waterlogged landscape of California this past week instead sprung up from the earth. One sinkhole, at least 50 feet wide and 30 feet deep, parted a street in the suburban Chatsworth neighborhood of Los...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Eight storms down, one to go.

Presented by Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment. THE BUZZ: PART THE CLOUDS — California’s gruesome parade of storms will finally come to an end this week, leaving in its wake 19 deaths, 24 trillion gallons of rain, and an estimated $1 billion in damages. The severe...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy