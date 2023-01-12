Read full article on original website
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
The Blue Bloods Cast Is In Agreement On Who Makes The Most Mistakes
"Blue Bloods" has cemented itself as a juggernaut in the realm of network television. First airing in 2010, the police procedural has remained a regular part of CBS' programming for over a decade, dominating the Friday night slot. With hundreds of episodes to its name, the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for a long time, and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Christian Slater Details The Thrills Of Entering The World Of Lucasfilm With Willow - Exclusive Interview
The 1st season of the sequel series to the 1988 fantasy film classic "Willow" has wrapped after eight episodes on Disney, and among those basking in the warm memories of appearing on the show are acclaimed actor Christian Slater. Slater, who has amassed more than 130 film and TV credits...
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Are Emotional Over Jane Declaring Kate Family
On a list of every main "NCIS: Hawai'i" character ranked, it's hardly controversial to argue that series lead Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) comes out on top. Tennant's strength not just as a Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent but as a mother of two kids makes her a plenty engaging character around whom the entire show is effectively built.
Why Ernie Malik In NCIS: Hawaii Looks So Familiar
CBS' "NCIS" has always been the comfort food of network television in more ways than one. It contains all your favorite elements of procedural drama and there is a lot of it. Who would have guessed that the backdoor pilot of "JAG" would go on to be such a long-running success? But a success it is, so much so that it has spawned a collection of spin-offs. And as the MCU has already discovered, "NCIS" has also explored the concept extended universes.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Blue Bloods Fans Can Thank Tom Selleck For The Abigail Baker We Know And Love
Tom Selleck could have been forgiven for resting on his laurels when he joined "Blue Bloods." By the time the offer to play New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan came along, Selleck had already dominated TV with the original "Magnum P.I." and several "Jesse Stone" movies. With an ensemble that includes pros like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan and a role that didn't require Selleck to throw his body around like he did on "Magnum P.I." "Blue Bloods" could have been a cushy gig to top off an impressive career.
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
The One Story The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Hoped Had More Screen Time
Most sitcoms in the modern era often utilize various archetypes that characters fall into. One of the more popular archetypes implemented in contemporary comedies is the "sad sack" personality, which is a role defined by pessimism, depression, and self-deprecation. Sad sacks do not see their inherent value and are often the butt of many jokes. Some popular sad sacks include Ted Buckland (Sam Lloyd) from "Scrubs," Michael Scott's archnemesis Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) from "The Office," and Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) from "The Big Bang Theory."
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
NCIS Fans Could Use A Hug After Jess And Jimmy's Emotional Exchange
"NCIS" has been on the air since 2003. That's a long time for any series, so for fans who have stuck with it over the years, the characters become more than just fictitious abstracts of the mind. They're like members of the family who you welcome into your home every week, so it's only natural to develop emotional attachments to them.
The Office's Zach Woods Will Never Reprise The Role Of Gabe Again
Of all "The Office's" cringe-inducing characters, none were cringier than Gabe Lewis. The character (played by comedian Zach Woods) was first introduced in the show's sixth season, after Dunder Mifflin was purchased by the printer company Sabre. Gabe essentially acted as a corporate liaison between the office and the company's new CEO Jo Bennet (Kathy Bates). His tenure at the Scranton branch was awkward, to say the least. Most notably, he briefly dated Erin (Ellie Kemper) and then proceeded to harass both her and Andy (Ed Helms) after the former dumped him. Aside from a cameo in an episode of Season 9, Gabe is last seen in the show's eighth season, after which he unceremoniously disappeared (once David Wallace bought back Dunder Mifflin, it can be assumed that Gabe's position was eliminated).
NCIS' David McCallum Feels Like The Show 'Doesn't Quite Make Sense Any More'
If you've spent any amount of time in front of a television, chances are you're well aware of "NCIS." Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the program began way back in September 2003 and swiftly became a standout title in the crime procedural realm. Many viewers have maintained their interest in the exploits of those employed at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which has resulted in an impressive small-screen run for the series. It's up to a whopping 20 seasons and is careening toward the 500-episode mark.
Why David McCallum's Family Calls Him Dr. Death Because Of His NCIS Role
Actor David McCallum has had a longstanding career in television and film. But since 2003, many "NCIS" fans have known the actor as the character Donald 'Ducky' Mallard. Ducky served as the NCIS team's chief medical examiner on the series. And with his tendency to converse with dead bodies while performing autopsies and his close friendship with Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), the character consistently remained a fan-favorite. While "NCIS" experienced massive changes to its cast over time, Ducky stood as one of the show's constants, at least for a while. However, recently the character has stepped back a bit, trading in his job as a medical examiner to be the NCIS Historian instead.
Vikings: Valhalla's Frida Gustavsson On Freydis' Happier, More Vulnerable Season 2 Arc - Exclusive
This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of "Vikings: Valhalla." Fans of the Netflix series "Vikings: Valhalla" may be well-versed in Freydis' warrior side, but in Season 2, Frida Gustavsson's character doesn't have the luxury of her allies. As a result, she has to dive into her fighting skills to survive. With her Season 2 pregnancy, Freydis has more than a few hurdles to climb over — and she can't approach her personal life, her work, or her physicality the same way she's done in the past. So how exactly does Freydis handle her new circumstances this season? Well, Gustavsson has some ideas on the subject.
Who Plays The TV Dad In Progressive's Sitcom-Inspired Campaign?
When it comes to shopping, buying insurance isn't usually the first thing that comes to mind. While daunting, finding good coverage is necessary to be an adult. To make a mind-numbing activity seem a little more exciting, insurance companies usually try to make their commercials fun and memorable in a way that still gets their point across. As such, many big insurance companies have a gimmick to help make their products stand out in a crowded industry. Geico has a talking gecko, Liberty Mutual has Doug, Allstate has the mayhem commercial guy Dean Winters, and Progressive has Flo, the bubbly but fictional salesperson played by Stephanie Courtney (via Insider).
Michael Weatherly's Decision To Leave NCIS Was Unexpectedly Romantic
"NCIS" has been on the air since 2003. In that time, it has naturally seen its share of comings and goings — including some major characters. Those major character departures have included Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) and Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), as well as Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs himself (Mark Harmon).
The Resident's Season 6 Finale Almost Had A Very Different Ending
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Resident" Season 6, Episode 13. Since its premiere in 2018, Fox's "The Resident" has remained an intriguing medical drama. Based on the book "Unaccountable" by Marty Makary, "The Resident" often focuses on the professional and personal lives of the staff at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. But past that, "The Resident" has also had storylines dealing with the bureaucratic and often unfair healthcare system that can plague the medical industry. Despite losing stars like Miles Fowler and Emily VanCamp during its run, "The Resident" has marched on to produce six stellar seasons, with fans probably hoping for a seventh. Yet Fox hasn't officially announced if the series will continue yet.
Cary Elwes Admits He Was A Fanboy Stepping Foot On Set Of Stranger Things
In Season 3 of "Stranger Things," Cary Elwes plays the corrupt Mayor Larry Kline, a superficial politician who's more interested in putting on a good show for the voters than he is in helping his constituents. Elwes, like Winona Ryder and Sean Astin, was a huge star in the '80s, the decade the show takes place in, and he starred in one of the great comedies of that decade, "The Princess Bride." His presence in the season acts as yet another callback to the era of big hair and shoulder pads.
Why Vostanik Sabatino From NCIS: LA Looks So Familiar
"NCIS: Los Angeles" is currently airing its 14th season of procedural action on CBS, making it one of the longest tenured spin-off series in the current small screen landscape. That may come as a surprise to many, as "NCIS: LA" is also a series that feels like its flying well under the radar these days. And given its enduring popularity, it'll likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
