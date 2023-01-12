Of all "The Office's" cringe-inducing characters, none were cringier than Gabe Lewis. The character (played by comedian Zach Woods) was first introduced in the show's sixth season, after Dunder Mifflin was purchased by the printer company Sabre. Gabe essentially acted as a corporate liaison between the office and the company's new CEO Jo Bennet (Kathy Bates). His tenure at the Scranton branch was awkward, to say the least. Most notably, he briefly dated Erin (Ellie Kemper) and then proceeded to harass both her and Andy (Ed Helms) after the former dumped him. Aside from a cameo in an episode of Season 9, Gabe is last seen in the show's eighth season, after which he unceremoniously disappeared (once David Wallace bought back Dunder Mifflin, it can be assumed that Gabe's position was eliminated).

