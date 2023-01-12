Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball heads to Illinois to face surprising No. 21 Illini team
Riding a four-game win streak since suffering its only loss of the season, No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball travels to face No. 21 Illinois at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Urbana-Champaign. The game is the second contest between the teams this season, after Indiana won the first matchup 65-61 in Bloomington.
Indiana Daily Student
Yarden Garzon earns Big Ten, national Freshman of the Week awards
Freshman guard Yarden Garzon was awarded two freshman of the week honors Tuesday, coming from the Big Ten and United States Basketball Writers Association. As Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week, Garzon becomes the first to receive the honor in Indiana women’s basketball history. Garzon averaged 15 points,...
Indiana Daily Student
‘We’re learning to win again’: Indiana men’s tennis starts season with wins over Dayton and Toledo
The Indiana men’s tennis team opened its 2023 regular season on Sunday, as they welcomed the University of Dayton and the University of Toledo to Bloomington. The Hoosiers took down the Flyers and the Rockets by a score of 4-1 in both matches. The Hoosiers' first opponent on Sunday...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana women’s basketball has built a culture of excitement and success
Indiana women’s basketball freshman guard Yarden Garzon spotted up and splashed a 3-pointer over a helplessly undersized defender. “Shalosh,” the Hebrew word for three, roared through Assembly Hall’s PA system. Hailing from Ra’anana, Israel, Garzon came to Bloomington a unicorn-like prospect with a tantalizing combination of...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball’s offensive outburst aids 93-56 plastering over Wisconsin
In front of a regular season record crowd of 10,422 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball did not disappoint. The cream and crimson dominated both ends of the floor to win 93-56 and improve to 16-1 overall, 5-1 in Big Ten play. “The crowd was...
Indiana Daily Student
Meet the candidates for the 2023 Bloomington mayoral election
Bloomington mayoral candidates: Susan Sandberg, Kerry Thomson and Don Griffin have officially filed for the Bloomington’s mayoral race. All three candidates are in the Democratic Party and the primary will be May 2 and the election will be Nov. 7. The term for mayor lasts four years. Kerry Thomson.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana experiences moderate levels of influenza, COVID-19 cases remain low with zero mpox cases in Monroe County
Indiana saw moderate levels of influenza last week, while COVID-19 and mpox cases decreased. The Indiana Department of Health’s last Influenza update, covering the week ending Jan. 7, reflected moderate levels of influenza-like illness statewide. There were 18 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana during the week of Jan. 1-7. There...
Indiana Daily Student
Resources available for Asian American and Pacific Islander students, community members
On Jan. 11, Bloomington resident Billie Davis allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old Asian student in the head around seven times on the Bloomington transit bus 1777. According to the affidavit, Davis told police that she stabbed the victim because she was Asian. The IU Asian Culture Centerreleased a statement on Jan....
Indiana Daily Student
Black Voices: IU celebrates Martin Luther King Day with social justice conference
For Thema Bryant, Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream is about so much more than the dream. It is about how we get there. “We are not here to be observers of the dream, we are here to advocate and take our responsibility,” said Bryant, Pepperdine University’s director of Culture and Trauma Research.
Indiana Daily Student
Hamilton announces activation of new nonprofit corporation in Bloomington
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced the activation of a new 501c3 nonprofit corporation, City of Bloomington Capital Improvements, Inc., on Jan. 13. According to a city of Bloomington press release, CBCI will focus their efforts on improving arts, technology, jobs and housing in the city. According to the same press...
Indiana Daily Student
'It’s my whole life:' Delilah’s Pet Shop struggles after city ban
For 40 years, Delilah’s Pet Shop has provided pets for the Bloomington community. But on Jan. 1, a city ordinance banning the retail sale of cats and dogs took effect, forcing the store to adapt. “It’s so quiet now,” owner Lesli Henderson-Miller said. “Before, we could hear the sounds...
Indiana Daily Student
Water boil advisory issued for 56 Bloomington addresses until 9 a.m. Jan 18.
City of Bloomington Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for 56 addresses until 9 a.m. on Jan 18. Utility workers were sent to 11th Street and Illinois Street to repair a broken water main, according to a press release from CBU. Customers can visit the CBU website to...
