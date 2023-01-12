ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Yarden Garzon earns Big Ten, national Freshman of the Week awards

Freshman guard Yarden Garzon was awarded two freshman of the week honors Tuesday, coming from the Big Ten and United States Basketball Writers Association. As Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week, Garzon becomes the first to receive the honor in Indiana women’s basketball history. Garzon averaged 15 points,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Indiana women’s basketball has built a culture of excitement and success

Indiana women’s basketball freshman guard Yarden Garzon spotted up and splashed a 3-pointer over a helplessly undersized defender. “Shalosh,” the Hebrew word for three, roared through Assembly Hall’s PA system. Hailing from Ra’anana, Israel, Garzon came to Bloomington a unicorn-like prospect with a tantalizing combination of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Meet the candidates for the 2023 Bloomington mayoral election

Bloomington mayoral candidates: Susan Sandberg, Kerry Thomson and Don Griffin have officially filed for the Bloomington’s mayoral race. All three candidates are in the Democratic Party and the primary will be May 2 and the election will be Nov. 7. The term for mayor lasts four years. Kerry Thomson.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana experiences moderate levels of influenza, COVID-19 cases remain low with zero mpox cases in Monroe County

Indiana saw moderate levels of influenza last week, while COVID-19 and mpox cases decreased. The Indiana Department of Health’s last Influenza update, covering the week ending Jan. 7, reflected moderate levels of influenza-like illness statewide. There were 18 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana during the week of Jan. 1-7. There...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Hamilton announces activation of new nonprofit corporation in Bloomington

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced the activation of a new 501c3 nonprofit corporation, City of Bloomington Capital Improvements, Inc., on Jan. 13. According to a city of Bloomington press release, CBCI will focus their efforts on improving arts, technology, jobs and housing in the city. According to the same press...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

'It’s my whole life:' Delilah’s Pet Shop struggles after city ban

For 40 years, Delilah’s Pet Shop has provided pets for the Bloomington community. But on Jan. 1, a city ordinance banning the retail sale of cats and dogs took effect, forcing the store to adapt. “It’s so quiet now,” owner Lesli Henderson-Miller said. “Before, we could hear the sounds...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

