Mysct
5d ago
This is one of the few government handouts I agree with. As a child who grew up poor and couldn't afford lunch or breakfast everyday, this is an absolute must. Not only are you facing hunger at a young age, but you can easily be singled out and bullied for being more poor than your peers. The older I get, the more I realize not having enough proper meals took its toll on me, not only physically, but mentally as well. Being hungry for food was a tough time and I wouldn't wish it on anyone.
