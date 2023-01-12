ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Congressman Mike Turner requests briefing on Biden documents

By Sarah Bean
 5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner has requested a classified briefing after it was reported that then-vice president Biden had multiple classified documents at two separate locations.

According to a release by Tuner’s office, the congressman sent letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines asking that he be given a classified briefing so that he can “determine the sufficiency and impartiality of federal law enforcement as well as the propriety of Executive Branch actions.”

Federal government to end emergency SNAP benefits in Ohio

This announcement comes just after Biden’s lawyers discovered additional classified documents at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House said on Thursday, January 12. Three days earlier, The White House said ten documents had been found at an office Biden used in Washington while working as an honorary professor for the University of Pennsylvania.

Turner writes,

“The presence of classified information at these separate locations could implicate the President in the mishandling, potential misuse, and exposure of classified information. It raises significant questions as to why then-Vice President Biden maintained custody of such highly classified documents, who had access to them, and for what purposes. The question of further dissemination of these documents, and potential use by those involved in the business of the unknown location and the Penn-Biden Center, or any other possible use, must be fully examined.”

To read the full letter to Garland, click here. To read the full letter to Haines, click here.

The Hill contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

