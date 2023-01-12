Read full article on original website
Related
Five Pillars of the Updated U.S. Global AIDS Program PEPFAR
Nearly two decades ago, the United States launched the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a federal program that has helped over 50 countries tackle their HIV crises. This month, PEPFAR released an updated five-year strategy to help speed up efforts to end AIDS as a global health threat by 2030.
NIH Launches Harm Reduction Research Network to Prevent Overdose Fatalities
To address the overdose crisis in the United States, the National Institutes of Health has established a research network that will test harm reduction strategies in different community settings to inform efforts to help save lives. The harm reduction research network’s efforts build on existing harm reduction research, and represent the largest pool of funding from NIH to date to study harm reduction strategies to address overdose deaths.
With Stool Testing, Fewer Americans May Delay Colon Screening
The test arrived in a compact envelope along with illustrated instructions: Lay the tissue paper in the toilet so it can catch the stool. Then, use the finger-length probe to collect a portion of that stool and place it in the sample bottle. Label the sample bottle, wrap it in the enclosed absorbent pad, and put it inside the plastic biohazard bag. Tuck the bag into the return mailer and ship within 72 hours.
Black Participants Underrepresented in COVID-19 Clinical Trials
Clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines and drugs underrepresented Black, Asian, and women participants, according to a new study. Published in JAMA Internal Medicine, the study also found that Latino participants were overrepresented (possibly because a third of trial sites were in Texas, California or Florida, which have large Latino populations, say researchers).
Few Americans are Aware of Links Between Alcohol and Cancer Risk
Despite conclusive research that shows that all alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase the risk of many types of cancer, Americans demonstrated low awareness of this risk, and some perceived alcohol as having health benefits, according to results published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Awareness varied significantly for various types of alcohol, the study showed.
Real Health
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT
Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.https://www.realhealthmag.com/
Comments / 0