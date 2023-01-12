ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Naya Rivera Honored by Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey on Her Birthday: ‘I Still Don’t Have the Answers’

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Naya Rivera would have turned 36 years old Thursday (Jan. 12). In a heartbreaking Instagram post, her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey marked the hollow occasion by paying tribute to the beloved Glee star, who died in a tragic drowning accident two years ago.

Related

Naya Rivera’s Father Speaks Out in 'The Price of Glee' Teaser: ‘Fame Can Be Poisonous&rsquo…

01/12/2023

Dorsey, who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018, shared a trio of photos of the late actress smiling alongside their son, Josey, who turned 7 last year. “A little easier with each little bit of time that passes by to look at pictures…but I still don’t have the answers to the questions to the why’s our sweet boy asks from time to time,” he wrote. “I never will.”

“Doing the best we can,” he added. “Fly high.”

Josey was with Rivera on the day she died in July 2020, found sleeping alone on a boat the Sorry Not Sorry author had rented earlier that day in Lake Piru in Southern California. Rivera’s body was found five days later, and it is believed that she saved Josey’s life by pushing him safely onto the boat before she drowned.

“If you’re reading this no matter what you’re going through, take a moment of gratitude that you’re still here on this ride,” Dorsey concluded his post. “I know some days are harder than others to get up, but keep we just gotta keep pushing onward.”

This marks three years of birthdays Rivera has missed since she died at age 33. Last year, Dorsey honored her on what would have been her 35th birthday, telling People , “At least once a day I find myself shaking my head, like it’s still unbelievable, so surreal that she’s gone.”

“She’d be freaking out today, I could almost hear her: ‘OMG, I’m almost 40!'” he added. “It’s hard to write this, tears coming out my eyes. Unf—ing real.”

See Ryan Dorsey’s heartbreaking birthday tribute to Naya Rivera below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’

Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Heather Tom Introduces ‘Our New Baby Girl’

“I love her one ear,” the star gushed. Things are coming up ‘Rosie’ for Bold & Beautiful star Heather Tom, who recently took to Instagram to share photos of an adorable new family member. Tom’s onscreen alter-ego is pretty happy these days too, as Katie has been...
Billboard

Jennifer Coolidge Gushes Over Ariana Grande: ‘I Have Never Met Anyone Like Her in My Life’

Everybody knows that Ariana Grande is a force of nature when it comes to belting out pop hits, but according to Jennifer Coolidge, the 29-year-old vocalist is also an enigma outside of the studio, too. Gushing to ET Canada, the White Lotus star opened up Monday (Jan. 16) about the pair’s fateful friendship and the mystical qualities of Grande’s “rare” personality. “I love that girl,” she told the publication. “She has so much cool. I mean, she’s at the beginning of her life and it’s like I… she is someone that is such an unusual story because she’s this very, very...
Billboard

Nick Jonas Reveals He & Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Baby Malti’s Birthday ‘In Style’

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra have been celebrating all of their daughter Malti’s milestones, so when she turned 1 recently, Jonas couldn’t help but share a few details about her birthday party on Friday’s (Jan. 13) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson inquired about Malti’s age, asking if she is about to turn 1. “She did, over the weekend. We had to celebrate,” Jonas shared. “She went through a pretty wild journey in the earlier part of her life, and so we had to celebrate in style. She’s 1, she’s beautiful, she’s amazing. The best.” Jonas and Chopra first revealed...
Billboard

2023 Urban One Honors, Feting LL Cool J, Bobby Brown & More, To Have Two Encore Airings

Encore presentations of the fifth Urban One Honors will air Thursday at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT) and Sunday at 6 p.m ET (5 p.m. Central) on TV One and CLEO TV. Under the theme “Icons of the Culture,” the fifth annual Urban One Honors premiered on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. R&B star Tank hosted the show, which was taped at The Eastern in Atlanta on Dec. 2. Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett hosted a special backstage pass segment. Related LL COOL J Talks Relaunching Rock The Bells Festival & Upcoming Album With Q-Tip: ‘He Quarterbacked… 01/17/2023 LL Cool J received the Entertainment Icon honor....
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

Jared Leto, Fall Out Boy & More: 7 Things You Didn’t See Backstage at iHeart ALTer EGO 2023

The iHeart ALTer EGO 2023 show descended upon L.A.’s Kia Forum over the weekend, and Billboard was backstage to bring you every exclusive moment. In-between sets by Fall Out Boy, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Phoenix and Jack White, Billboard social media coordinator Lucy Blonstein chatted up the likes of Jared Leto, CHVRCHES and more on Saturday night. Below, we’ve rounded up seven moments you have to see from backstage. Related Fall Out Boy Tease Apocalyptic New Single, ‘Love From the Other Side’ 01/16/2023 Leto revealed backstage that out of all the bands on the lineup, he’d want to collaborate with Muse if his band, 30...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Amy Grant Slams Homophobic Backlash Over LGBTQ+ Niece’s Wedding: ‘I Love Those Brides’

An aunt and an ally. Amy Grant shut down trolls criticizing her decision to host her LGBTQ+ niece’s wedding on Monday (Jan. 16). “I never chase any of those rabbits down the rabbit hole,” the Christian pop singer said to People of outcry from homophobic critics on social media. “I love my family, I love those brides. They’re wonderful, our family is better, and you should be able to be who you are with your family, and be loved by them.” Related 7 Highlights From L.A. Concert Saluting A&M Records Co-Founder Jerry Moss  01/16/2023 Grant also revealed that her niece’s nuptials took place at the very...
Billboard

Lil Dicky’s ‘Dave’ Returning With All-Star Season 3 Featuring Rick Ross, Demi Lovato, Usher, MGK

Lil Dicky is gearing up for the third season of his FXX comedy Dave and, once again, he’s got a boatload of guest stars on tap to help tell the tale of the striving rapper with crippling writer’s block whose career is a series of unfortunate incidents. According to Deadline, at this year’s Television Critic’s Association gathering, comedian/rapper Dicky (born Dave Burd), unlocked the A-list names that will join him on the upcoming season, which will include Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Usher, Rick Ross, Don Cheadle, Killer Mike, Travis Barker and more. “That’s just a fraction and...
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Confirms She Was Supposed to Be Part of Madonna & Britney Spears’ Iconic VMAs Kiss

Remember when the Queen of Pop kissed the Princess of Pop at the VMAs? Turns out, Madonna and Britney Spears‘ iconic awards show performance moment was actually supposed to include someone else who’s pop music royalty: Jennifer Lopez. In a new interview with E! News ahead of the Jan. 27 streaming release of Shotgun Wedding, her upcoming Prime Video film with Josh Duhamel, J Lo confirmed rumors that she’d originally been tapped for Madonna’s headline-making musical performance at the 2003 Video Music Awards. She also explained why she ended up not doing the show, which resulted in Christina Aguilera stepping in...
Billboard

Nicolas Cage ‘Heartbroken’ Over the Death of Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley

Nicolas Cage broke his silence Friday (Jan. 13) about the sudden death of his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley following a heart attack. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor said in a statement to E! News. “She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken.” Related Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried at Graceland Next to Her Son 01/13/2023 Going on to call the news of Presley’s death “devastating,” he added, “I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.” In July 2020, Lisa Marie’s 27-year-old son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in...
Billboard

Jack Antonoff Says He & Taylor Swift ‘Never’ Expected ‘Anti-Hero’ to Hit No. 1 on Hot 100

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart this week, logging an eighth total week on top. The achievement also marks the superstar’s longest Hot 100 reign, surpassing “Blank Space,” which stayed at the summit for seven weeks in 2014-15. To celebrate, Swift’s co-writer and producer Jack Antonoff took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Jan. 17) to share a film-style photo of the two pouring drinks. “Remembering right before anti hero came out Taylor saying it’s her favorite song lyrically and that’s why it’s [the] first single,” he wrote under the picture. “But it’s a...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Invites Fans to ‘Come Out & Play’ in Latest Kellyoke Cover

You can take the girl out of rock music, but you can’t take rock music out of the girl. Kelly Clarkson proved that the saying is indeed true, as evidence by an energetic cover of The Offspring‘s “Come Out And Play (Keep Em’ Separated)” for the Tuesday (Jan. 17) installment of Kellyoke for her namesake talk show. Accompanied by her band Y’all, the “Since U Been Gone” singer lets her full vocal range shine through, letting her full bodied tone dominate the track’s chorus, which she punctuated with a soaring high note for good measure. “Hey, man, you disrespecting me?/ Take...
Billboard

Nick Jonas Confirms Next Jonas Brothers Album Is ‘Done’

2023 is the year of the Jonas Brothers. Nick Jonas joined his former fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show on Friday (Jan. 13), where he discussed navigating life as a new father and, of course, upcoming music following the success of the sibling trio’s Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. “Later this year, there will be a tour,” he revealed to Clarkson, who asked him if he’s prepared to balance both touring life and fatherhood, as the 30-year-old shares one-year-old Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra. “I will probably be hitting you up for advice on...
Billboard

Fans Choose Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Miley Cyrus‘ new single “Flowers” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 13) on Billboard, choosing Cyrus’ uplifting track as their favorite new music release of the past week. “Flowers” brought in more than 59% of the vote, beating out new music from Bizarrap and Shakira, Sam Smith and more. The dance-ready, midtempo pop track is the first taste of Cyrus’ upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, and it’s all about being more than comfortable on her own — and in her own skin — after a breakup. “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Sam Smith & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!

New music is blooming this week, and among the artists with offerings are Miley Cyrus, who is growing some self-love, and Shakira, who is taking jabs at an ex. Related First Stream: New Music From Miley Cyrus, Bizarrap & Shakira, Sam Smith and More 01/13/2023 After two weeks of teasing, the former Disney Channel darling presented fans with “Flowers,” a midtempo disco-inspired tracked that sees Cyrus not so much reinventing herself, but falling into a natural progression of her multifaceted sound throughout the years. The song, which preaches of self-fulfillment after a breakup, serves as the first look at upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which...
Billboard

Lil Yachty Announces New Album ‘Let’s Start Here’

Lil Yachty is ready to enter into a new chapter of his musical career, and announced his fifth studio album, Let’s Start Here, on Tuesday (Jan. 17). “Let’s Start Here. – 1/27,” he captioned the cover art on his Instagram, which featured a distorted illustration of men and women suited up. “Chapter 2. Thank You for the patience.”  In an interview with Ice Box last year, the rapper revealed he was going in a different direction with the sound of his upcoming studio effort. “My new album is a non-rap album,” he declared. “It’s alternative, it’s sick… It’s like a psychedelic alternative project. It’s different. It’s all...
Billboard

SZA Celebrates Taylor Swift’s New Hot 100 Record: ‘Phenomenal as Always’

Women supporting women! SZA used her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Jan. 17) to celebrate Taylor Swift‘s record-extending run at No. 1 with “Anti-Hero.” Related Jack Antonoff Says He & Taylor Swift ‘Never’ Expected ‘Anti-Hero’ to Hit No. 1 on… 01/17/2023 Earlier in the day, Swift had reacted to the news that her latest single was spending an eighth week at the top of the Hot 100 — and becoming her longest leading chart-topper in the process — by writing, “What on earth I love you guys…PS – been listening to SZA’s album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for...
Billboard

C.J. Harris, ‘American Idol’ Alum, Dies at 31

C.J. Harris, a singer who competed on the 2014 season of American Idol, died Sunday at age 31. The Jasper, Alabama, native was reportedly rushed to a local hospital after suffering a medical emergency, according to Variety, and the Walker County Coroner’s Office later confirmed his death. However, no other details, including cause of death, were given as of press time. Related ‘American Idol’ & Judges React to Willie Spence’s Death: ‘He Was a True Talent… 01/16/2023 Harris competed on season 13 of the singing competition, initially auditioning for judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. in Salt Lake City with a...
JASPER, AL
Billboard

The National Tease New Album With Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers & Sufjan Stevens

The National are teasing their next project, and it’s shaping up to be a high-profile one. On Friday (Jan. 13), the group uploaded a video of lead singer Matt Berninger in a sepia-toned clip sitting at a piano bench and reading a copy of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein as a sparse, piano instrumental softly plays in the background. The short video clip also included a link to a password-protected page on their website, americanmary.com/lp9. Fans were quick find out how to access the page (spoiler alert: “EVIL FOREBODINGS” unlocks the mysterious link). When opened, the page features a video with the same piano melody,...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy