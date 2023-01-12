Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County.
The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected to last for an extended period of time with a high impact on traffic.
Traffic cam footage and maps currently show a heavy amount of congestion in the area.
