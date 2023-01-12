ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Meijer changing the way mPerks rewards program works

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3uhJ_0kCa3At100

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer is revamping its rewards program with more opportunities for points and a longer time to use them.

The popular Michigan-based grocery chain announced in a Thursday press release that it would be changing its mPerks program. Now, customers can earn points for every dollar spent on most items, excluding things like alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, and home delivery or pickup fees. Rewards holders will also be able to earn points for every qualifying prescription filled, instead of for every five.

While points used to expire every 45 days, Meijer has doubled the time customers can use them, to 90 days. People can choose when and how they would like to redeem their points.

The revamped rewards program will begin in Southeast Michigan on Jan. 16 and other Midwest markets will be phased in through January and February.

Any points or credit mPerks holders have already collected will be automatically applied to the new program with the same value.

You can sign up for the mPerks program at Meijer’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 44

Doug Grotler
5d ago

It's still too difficult! It should work like Family Fare's program, which doesn't require pre-shopping the coupons to get the discounts!

Reply(1)
21
Craw Susan
5d ago

They might be changing it AND I don’t like it. I am a MPerks customer and it is terrible. This pre-shopping stuff I don’t do. I want my old coupons back.

Reply(3)
12
Pamela Hunter
5d ago

I don't bother with it. Used to shop Meijers routinely. When Founding Father died, within months Prices at Meijers increased 30% ish. So I shop Walmart, Dollar tree, and Aldi. I check Flipp app /Lady Savings every Sunday for the grocery flyers.

Reply
14
Related
99.1 WFMK

Sixteen of Michigan’s Tiniest Restaurants

When going out to eat, what kind of atmosphere do you prefer?. Or the smaller, more intimate eateries and cafe's?. For me, it all depends on my mood...I enjoy 'em all...but if I wanna go somewhere and grab a bite and a cuppa coffee, I prefer the small restaurants – the ones with only a handful of tables. I can sit there, relax, read, and not feel like the Eyes of Laura Mars are upon me.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Best Restaurant on the Food Network

So many of my friends are addicted to the Food Network. They simply love watching all the shows and salivating over the good eats. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of restaurants that have been featured on the network, because we simply rock. So, what’s the No. 1 best Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
gandernewsroom.com

Democratic Leaders Detail Tax Plans to Help Lift Michiganders Out of Poverty

MICHIGAN—Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their pockets if the state legislature backs Democrats’ plan to repeal the state retirement tax and expand Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit, Democratic leaders said during a press conference last week. “Rolling back...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan transportation officials want electric vehicles to pay for roads

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A newly formed coalition of Michigan infrastructure organizations wants to make sure electric vehicle owners pay their fair share for driving on roadways. A significant amount of Michigan's road construction budget comes from excise taxes on gasoline sales. However, electric vehicles do not use gasoline, so...
MICHIGAN STATE
nomadlawyer.org

15 Best Cities to Live in Michigan

Cities to Live in Michigan: With picturesque views, thousands of miles of shoreline, wooded landscapes, more than 11,000 lakes, and many parks, Michigan lays claim to astounding natural beauty. Living in the state, you won’t find it hard to have an active lifestyle and all the modern amenities you need.
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI

WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy