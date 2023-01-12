Welcome back to Good Taste, your weekly menu of Bay Area food finds. This week, we’re eagerly awaiting Southern California’s Broad Street Oyster Co. move up north. The guide to culinary classes that ran in the last edition of Good Taste features The Cheese School of San Francisco, which recently moved out of Ghirardelli Square and into the Daily Driver bagel headquarters in Dogpatch. Turns out, the school’s former two-story space is getting a wonderful new tenant in Broad Street Oyster Co., which was founded five years ago as a mobile seafood bar and has since opened locations in Malibu, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles (inside the venerable Grand Central Market) in addition to weekly booths at Smorgasburg in LA and Miami. The location is targeting the middle of the year to open.

