Police investigating after elderly man found dead in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Walterboro early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Walterboro Police Department received a call regarding a man who was lying in a grassy area of Wichman and Savage Streets around 7:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find an elderly man “unresponsive with no […]
abcnews4.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Black Oak Road in Bonneau
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One driver died and another was injured Monday evening following a crash between two vehicles in Berkeley County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:20 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling east on Black Oak Road when it collided with a car...
abcnews4.com
Crews responding to structure fire in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters are responding to an active structure fire off of Santee River Road in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon, Chief Scott Lee with the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department confirms to ABC News 4. The burning structure is located on Lampkin Road, which is in...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies Orangeburg Co. man killed in crash on I-95 near Holly Hill
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 over the weekend. Saquan Powell, 25, of Santee, died after crashing into a tree near exit 90 Sunday morning, according to the coroner's office.
abcnews4.com
Authorities investigating Lady's Island shooting
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred around 4:05 p.m. today on Hazel Farms Road on Lady's Island. An adult male sustained a single gunshot wound to his leg and is being treated at a local hospital, according to authorities. There...
live5news.com
Troopers on scene of injury crash near Bonneau
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Berkeley County Monday night. The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch. The crash is listed with injuries. Troopers with the...
Driver flees vehicle rollover crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash involving a vehicle rolling over. First responders say that the driver was not on scene when crews arrived. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the intersection of Pine Grove Rd and Joe Frazier Rd. […]
abcnews4.com
Ashley Phosphate Road intersection reopened after oil spill Tuesday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (11:05 a.m.): The roadway is back open. Ashley Phosphate Road at Palmetto Commerce Parkway is closed Tuesday morning for an oil spill, according to the North Charleston Fire Department. Drivers are urged to avoid the area of the intersection. Officials did not immediately...
1 dead following Monday night crash near Bonneau
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday evening in the Bonneau area. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said a 2005 GMC Sierra was traveling east along Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane when it collided with a Kia traveling in the westbound […]
abcnews4.com
6 years after Antwan LaMar Green's killing, CCSO still searching for suspect
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are re-sharing information on a homicide that left a man dead in Charleston exactly six years ago. Antwan LaMar Green, 26, was shot as he was sitting on a couch at Marvin's Barbershop on Savage Road in Charleston. The incident occurred...
Body found near South Carolina home, sheriff says death ‘appears suspicious’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Saturday afternoon outside a Johns Island home. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at about 1 p.m. off Gibbs Road after a body was found in the backyard. “The death appears suspicious at this time,” Andrew Knapp […]
abcnews4.com
2 men arrested at CHS after 80 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in luggage: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after marijuana was allegedly found in their luggage at Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Monday, Jan. 16. Airport police say, Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, were on a Los Angeles flight that stopped in...
live5news.com
Missing 14-year-old found
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was located. He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
abcnews4.com
SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter
(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
abcnews4.com
Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
abcnews4.com
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: NCPD Corporal breaks barriers, inspires others
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One hometown girl is serving her community while breaking barrier after barrier. After she heard the words "You have cancer," it was her family, both blood and blue, that kept her going. You could call Ashley Thompson an over-achiever. She knew she wanted to...
Report: Two charged after 30 lbs. of marijuana found at Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested Thursday after authorities found over 30 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases at Charleston International Airport, a report says. According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, authorities were notified that two passengers were traveling with contraband. A K9 unit was alerted to the odor of narcotics […]
live5news.com
What we know so far about the Murdaugh double murder at Moselle
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh, the once-prominent former Lowcountry attorney who called authorities to report the murders of his wife and youngest son, will face a jury of his peers as he stands trial for the crimes in just a week’s time. On the night of June...
