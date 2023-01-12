ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating after elderly man found dead in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Walterboro early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Walterboro Police Department received a call regarding a man who was lying in a grassy area of Wichman and Savage Streets around 7:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find an elderly man “unresponsive with no […]
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Black Oak Road in Bonneau

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One driver died and another was injured Monday evening following a crash between two vehicles in Berkeley County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:20 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling east on Black Oak Road when it collided with a car...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Crews responding to structure fire in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters are responding to an active structure fire off of Santee River Road in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon, Chief Scott Lee with the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department confirms to ABC News 4. The burning structure is located on Lampkin Road, which is in...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Authorities investigating Lady's Island shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred around 4:05 p.m. today on Hazel Farms Road on Lady's Island. An adult male sustained a single gunshot wound to his leg and is being treated at a local hospital, according to authorities. There...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers on scene of injury crash near Bonneau

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Berkeley County Monday night. The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch. The crash is listed with injuries. Troopers with the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Driver flees vehicle rollover crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash involving a vehicle rolling over. First responders say that the driver was not on scene when crews arrived. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the intersection of Pine Grove Rd and Joe Frazier Rd. […]
BURTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following Monday night crash near Bonneau

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday evening in the Bonneau area. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said a 2005 GMC Sierra was traveling east along Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane when it collided with a Kia traveling in the westbound […]
BONNEAU, SC
live5news.com

Missing 14-year-old found

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was located. He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter

(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

Behind the Badge: NCPD Corporal breaks barriers, inspires others

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One hometown girl is serving her community while breaking barrier after barrier. After she heard the words "You have cancer," it was her family, both blood and blue, that kept her going. You could call Ashley Thompson an over-achiever. She knew she wanted to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

