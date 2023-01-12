ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

abcnews4.com

Police investigating James Island death as a homicide

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A man's reported death on Jan. 14 is being investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) as a homicide. According to a press release from the CCSO, deputies responded shortly before 1 p.m. to the report of a body found near 2569 Gibbs Road. The man's body was located in the backyard; EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating after elderly man found dead in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Walterboro early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Walterboro Police Department received a call regarding a man who was lying in a grassy area of Wichman and Savage Streets around 7:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find an elderly man “unresponsive with no […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies looking for leads in unsolved murder of Antwan Green

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Sunday marked seven years since a 26-year-old Charleston man was shot and killed at a West Ashley barbershop. On the morning of Jan. 15, 2016, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to Marvin’s Barbershop on Savage Road in reference to a shooting. Authorities said Antwan LaMar Green was sitting on a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter shooting suspect turns himself in

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter police say Jeffery Leverne Green turned himself into police Monday evening. Authorities say 19 year Green was wanted for Attempted Murder after he’s accused of shooting a woman during an argument. Officials say the female victim, 35 year old Monique Smith, and...
SUMTER, SC
live5news.com

Troopers on scene of injury crash near Bonneau

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Berkeley County Monday night. The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch. The crash is listed with injuries. Troopers with the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Crews responding to structure fire in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters are responding to an active structure fire off of Santee River Road in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon, Chief Scott Lee with the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department confirms to ABC News 4. The burning structure is located on Lampkin Road, which is in...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Increased traffic enforcement in Berkeley County this weekend

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is cracking down on dangerous driving by heightening law enforcement presence in multiple counties this week. Drivers in Berkeley County should expect to see additional enforcement along Highway 17A and Highway 176 on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. The South Carolina Highway […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

15-year-old shot in leg after entering his house through window near Andrews, sheriff’s office says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old boy was shot after entering his house through a window early Saturday morning, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Myrtle Street near Andrews after a resident heard someone entering the home through a window, the sheriff’s office […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Teen injured in shooting incident in Andrews

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old was left struck by gunfire in his Andrews home Saturday morning.  According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Myrtle Street just before 6 a.m. Reports say a resident heard someone enter his house through a window around 4:30 a.m. […]
ANDREWS, SC
counton2.com

SCHP investigating collision with injuries in Bonneau

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday night crash in Bonneau. According to the SCHP incident website, the crash with injuries happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane. News 2 has reached out to SCHP for...
BONNEAU, SC
abcnews4.com

Behind the Badge: NCPD Corporal breaks barriers, inspires others

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One hometown girl is serving her community while breaking barrier after barrier. After she heard the words "You have cancer," it was her family, both blood and blue, that kept her going. You could call Ashley Thompson an over-achiever. She knew she wanted to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested during Georgetown County drug investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home Friday after receiving complaints from the community. A spokesman for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant on a home along West Virginia Road where they located suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine along with […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

