SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead by firefighters responding to a fire on Sunday. According to a spokesperson with the Sumter Fire Department, crews were called to the 400 block of Raymond Street just before 4 a.m. to a report of a "fifth-wheel" camper trailer that had caught fire.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO