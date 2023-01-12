Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Police investigating James Island death as a homicide
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A man's reported death on Jan. 14 is being investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) as a homicide. According to a press release from the CCSO, deputies responded shortly before 1 p.m. to the report of a body found near 2569 Gibbs Road. The man's body was located in the backyard; EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
abcnews4.com
2 men arrested at CHS after 80 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in luggage: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after marijuana was allegedly found in their luggage at Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Monday, Jan. 16. Airport police say, Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, were on a Los Angeles flight that stopped in...
Police investigating after elderly man found dead in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Walterboro early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Walterboro Police Department received a call regarding a man who was lying in a grassy area of Wichman and Savage Streets around 7:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find an elderly man “unresponsive with no […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Sunday marked seven years since a 26-year-old Charleston man was shot and killed at a West Ashley barbershop. On the morning of Jan. 15, 2016, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to Marvin’s Barbershop on Savage Road in reference to a shooting. Authorities said Antwan LaMar Green was sitting on a […]
abccolumbia.com
Sumter shooting suspect turns himself in
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter police say Jeffery Leverne Green turned himself into police Monday evening. Authorities say 19 year Green was wanted for Attempted Murder after he’s accused of shooting a woman during an argument. Officials say the female victim, 35 year old Monique Smith, and...
abcnews4.com
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are re-sharing information on a homicide that left a man dead in Charleston exactly six years ago. Antwan LaMar Green, 26, was shot as he was sitting on a couch at Marvin's Barbershop on Savage Road in Charleston. The incident occurred...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Saturday afternoon outside a Johns Island home. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at about 1 p.m. off Gibbs Road after a body was found in the backyard. “The death appears suspicious at this time,” Andrew Knapp […]
live5news.com
Troopers on scene of injury crash near Bonneau
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Berkeley County Monday night. The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch. The crash is listed with injuries. Troopers with the...
abcnews4.com
Crews responding to structure fire in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters are responding to an active structure fire off of Santee River Road in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon, Chief Scott Lee with the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department confirms to ABC News 4. The burning structure is located on Lampkin Road, which is in...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies Orangeburg Co. man killed in crash on I-95 near Holly Hill
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 over the weekend. Saquan Powell, 25, of Santee, died after crashing into a tree near exit 90 Sunday morning, according to the coroner's office.
AOL Corp
Three arrested, $160,000 worth of methamphetamine pills seized in SC traffic stop
A traffic stop on Interstate 95 turned up 32 bags of methamphetamine pills, several bags of marijuana and a tube of what appeared to be liquid PCP, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, the deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office stopped a rental car being...
Increased traffic enforcement in Berkeley County this weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is cracking down on dangerous driving by heightening law enforcement presence in multiple counties this week. Drivers in Berkeley County should expect to see additional enforcement along Highway 17A and Highway 176 on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. The South Carolina Highway […]
SC defense attorney explains process for beginning of Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to stand trial next week in the killings of his wife and youngest son. Margaret and her son Paul were found shot to death near their Colleton County home in July of 2021. Murdaugh was indicted by a grand jury in July 2022. The trial will […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old boy was shot after entering his house through a window early Saturday morning, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Myrtle Street near Andrews after a resident heard someone entering the home through a window, the sheriff’s office […]
Teen injured in shooting incident in Andrews
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old was left struck by gunfire in his Andrews home Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Myrtle Street just before 6 a.m. Reports say a resident heard someone enter his house through a window around 4:30 a.m. […]
Sumter man found dead following Sumter County camper fire identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead by firefighters responding to a fire on Sunday. According to a spokesperson with the Sumter Fire Department, crews were called to the 400 block of Raymond Street just before 4 a.m. to a report of a "fifth-wheel" camper trailer that had caught fire.
counton2.com
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday night crash in Bonneau. According to the SCHP incident website, the crash with injuries happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane. News 2 has reached out to SCHP for...
live5news.com
What we know so far about the Murdaugh double murder at Moselle
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh, the once-prominent former Lowcountry attorney who called authorities to report the murders of his wife and youngest son, will face a jury of his peers as he stands trial for the crimes in just a week’s time. On the night of June...
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: NCPD Corporal breaks barriers, inspires others
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One hometown girl is serving her community while breaking barrier after barrier. After she heard the words "You have cancer," it was her family, both blood and blue, that kept her going. You could call Ashley Thompson an over-achiever. She knew she wanted to...
2 arrested during Georgetown County drug investigation
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home Friday after receiving complaints from the community. A spokesman for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant on a home along West Virginia Road where they located suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine along with […]
