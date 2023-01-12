Everyone will go crazy for these Butter Swim Yeast Rolls! They're light, fluffy, and soooo buttery! The easiest homemade rolls you've ever made!. If you loved my Butter Dip Biscuits (a.k.a. Butter Swim Biscuits), then you are going to love this yeast version! I was the first to introduce that biscuit recipe on this site over 13 years ago, and ever since, I knew that I needed a yeast roll version. But I still wanted it to be just as easy as the biscuits! So I created these Butter Swim Yeast Rolls (or Butter Dip Yeast Rolls - whatever you prefer to call them.) After a lot of testing, I finally got it right! With just a handful of ingredients and simple instructions, these, light, fluffy and buttery rolls will make an impressive addition to any dinner table.

1 DAY AGO