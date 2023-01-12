ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 98.7

Legal weed is wreaking havoc on return to office: ‘all of NY is wake and baking’

The ubiquitous reek of pot smoke is making NYC’s streets stink to high heaven. And with NYC’s first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana open since late last month — and more to follow — the haze is no longer limited to neighborhoods popular with nightcrawlers. Now it’s pervasive on Midtown sidewalks during the morning commute — and irking 9-to-5’ers. Matt, 39, a communications executive, said an assault of marijuana smoke followed him as he ascended from the subway just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and headed to his office near the Empire State Building. “I was like, ‘What the actual f – –...
Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks

New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
5 Takeaways From Hiking My First Winter Adirondack High Peak

I won't mince words: I hate New York winters. "You're in the wrong state then," is the snarky reply I usually get. Perhaps they're right. But, look: I don't ski, I don't snowboard, and I don't own or operate a snowmobile. Instead, I opt for the "semi-hibernation" approach to winter: I hunker down with Netflix and video games, I eat bad, and I put on weight.
The Future of Gas Stoves in New York: What to Know Ahead of a Ban

A simmering debate over gas stoves boiled over recently. A federal agency suggested last week that the use of gas appliances should be cut off, and the response got superheated across the country. But in New York, the idea isn’t new. Two years ago, the City Council moved to...
Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State

January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
Do You Really Live In “Upstate” New York? [WATCH]

It’s been an argument since the dawn of time - or at least since the formation of the thirteen colonies. Which part of New York State is - technically speaking - UPSTATE New York?. Most New Yorkers have experienced the following conversation with someone who lives in another state:
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
How to Visit the Bronx Zoo for Free in 2023

First opening in 1899, the Bronx Zoo holds a special place in many New Yorkers' hearts. Not only is it one of the county's largest attractions (the zoo welcomes over two million visitors each year), it has a focus on conservation and community outreach that has touched thousands. Part of the continuing effort to share the zoo with as many New Yorkers as possible is their free admission program.
Secret Trick To Get Back Money From Airlines In New York State

Many New Yorkers may have lost out on money by not knowing this secret airline trick that's really hiding in plain sight. Wednesday was an air-travel nightmare for thousands in New York State and millions across the United States. Flights Grounded In New York State. Around 6 a.m. all domestic...
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

