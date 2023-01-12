Read full article on original website
It’s National Bagel Day Everyday at These 12 Great Upstate New York Cafes
January 15 is National Bagel Day. But I ask you this. Who celebrates the delicious and almighty bagel with just one day of the year?. I like bagels several times a week, personally. Everyone knows New York has the best bagels in the country. While our friends down near New...
You’re Traveling Through Another Dimension – Central New York?
While watching the annual Twilight Zone Marathon on New Year's Day, I was struck by the fact that there seemed to be many references to New York. We aren't just talking about the city either. I went about trying to figure out why this was. In what may be old...
Hot Dog! Veteran Owned Business in Upstate New York Has Some Unique Eats
One Upstate New York restaurant has caught our eye, all because of it's rather interesting menu selection. No more need to be jealous of the kids menu when you go out to eat anymore. Bring the family, or just yourself, here and all your hot dog dreams will come true.
Legal weed is wreaking havoc on return to office: ‘all of NY is wake and baking’
The ubiquitous reek of pot smoke is making NYC’s streets stink to high heaven. And with NYC’s first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana open since late last month — and more to follow — the haze is no longer limited to neighborhoods popular with nightcrawlers. Now it’s pervasive on Midtown sidewalks during the morning commute — and irking 9-to-5’ers. Matt, 39, a communications executive, said an assault of marijuana smoke followed him as he ascended from the subway just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and headed to his office near the Empire State Building. “I was like, ‘What the actual f – –...
Are These Fireplaces illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning.
Crew from Upstate NY Can’t Wait for Throwdown on TV’s Family Feud!
An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this month!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV for a nationwide audience to enjoy after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. Last week, an...
One Of America’s Favorite Rock Bands Is Coming To Upstate New York
One of the longest-running and best-selling music groups of all time is coming to Upstate New York. Chicago is coming on Saturday April 22nd at 8PM. Tickets go on sale at 10:00AM on Thursday January 19th for Turning Stone Rewards Members and Friday January 20th for the general sale. You'll...
DEC Urging Coastal New Yorkers to Steer Clear of “Distressed” Marine Life
You think it's easy living in the water 24/7? Think again. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is warning coastal New Yorkers to avoid interfering with any "distressed" animals that may find their way onto beaches or shores. This includes whales, dolphins, porpoises and seals. In a press...
Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks
New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
5 Takeaways From Hiking My First Winter Adirondack High Peak
I won't mince words: I hate New York winters. "You're in the wrong state then," is the snarky reply I usually get. Perhaps they're right. But, look: I don't ski, I don't snowboard, and I don't own or operate a snowmobile. Instead, I opt for the "semi-hibernation" approach to winter: I hunker down with Netflix and video games, I eat bad, and I put on weight.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The Future of Gas Stoves in New York: What to Know Ahead of a Ban
A simmering debate over gas stoves boiled over recently. A federal agency suggested last week that the use of gas appliances should be cut off, and the response got superheated across the country. But in New York, the idea isn’t new. Two years ago, the City Council moved to...
Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State
January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
Homemade De-Icer Perfect To Use In New York
The winter weather is back across New York and with the cold comes snow and ice. So what happens if you run out of salt or snow melt for your sidewalks and driveway?. Well, here is an easy solution. You can make your own. This easy-to-make de-icer only used four...
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York
You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
Do You Really Live In “Upstate” New York? [WATCH]
It’s been an argument since the dawn of time - or at least since the formation of the thirteen colonies. Which part of New York State is - technically speaking - UPSTATE New York?. Most New Yorkers have experienced the following conversation with someone who lives in another state:
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US
New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
How to Visit the Bronx Zoo for Free in 2023
First opening in 1899, the Bronx Zoo holds a special place in many New Yorkers' hearts. Not only is it one of the county's largest attractions (the zoo welcomes over two million visitors each year), it has a focus on conservation and community outreach that has touched thousands. Part of the continuing effort to share the zoo with as many New Yorkers as possible is their free admission program.
Secret Trick To Get Back Money From Airlines In New York State
Many New Yorkers may have lost out on money by not knowing this secret airline trick that's really hiding in plain sight. Wednesday was an air-travel nightmare for thousands in New York State and millions across the United States. Flights Grounded In New York State. Around 6 a.m. all domestic...
15 of the Best Movies Ever Made in Upstate NY – And the Reasons Why!
Lights, Camera, Upstate New York! Are we living in Hollywood East?. What do A Quiet Place, The Irishman, Salt, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Horse Whisperer, Slap Shot, The Other Guys, The Place Beyond the Pines, and Ironweed all have in common?. You guessed it, all these major movies -...
