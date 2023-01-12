Read full article on original website
Curtis P. Rogers
Curtis P. Rogers, 71, of Galion passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Altercare of Bucyrus. He was born November 14, 1951 in Tiffin, Ohio and was the son of the late Weldon and Rosalee (Cooley) Rogers. Curtis graduated from Galion High School in 1970 and proudly served his country...
Earl Charles Linn
Earl Charles Linn, 85 of Bloomville passed away on Monday January 16, 2023 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. Earl was born April 4, 1937 in Crawford County to the late Dewey E. and Goldie (Frank) Linn. He was married February 2, 1957 to Barb (Harris) Linn who survives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Donald Linn and Ed Randolph as well as sister Evelyn May.
Dawn Beverly Graves
Dawn Beverly Graves, 72 of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday January 15, 2023 at Galion Hospital following a brief illness. Dawn was born November 3, 1950 in Bucyrus to the late Hatten “Cappy” Graves and Rosella (Schnabel) Graves. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Dolly Pollock and Kay Cornell as well as brother Billy Perdue.
Community Spotlight Podcast: Crestline Schools
Matt Henderson, Superintendent of Crestline Schools, gets us caught up with what is happening with the school district. Crawford County Now · Community Spotlight Podcast: Crestline Schools.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
Chamber welcomes Bradshaw Beauty to Galion
GALION—On Friday, January 13th the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Bradshaw Beauty LLC, located at 116 N. Liberty St, Galion. A range of beauty services are offered at Bradshaw Beauty, including lash lifts and tints, advanced skin treatments, chemical...
Area prep basketball roundup Jan. 17
Wynford (8-7, 4-5 N10): Shots 24-50; 3-pt. shots 7-24 (Maradath Engler 2, Grace Stucky 2, Alexis Stevely 2, Reese McGuire); Free throws 11-15; Rebounds 41 (Reese McGuire 10); Turnovers 13. Scoring: Zoe Whitmeyer 2 1 5, Maradath Engler 2 0 6, Reese McGuire 3 3 10, Kenna Caldwell 0 1 1, Grace Stucky 7 2 18, Alexis Stevely 5 3 15, Katie Wagner 5 1 11.
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.
Bekele granted psychological evaluation
UPPER SANDUSKY–Accused killer Bethel Bekele,27, of Upper Sandusky, remains in custody without bail following the brutal murder of Keris Riebel on New Year’s Day. Riebel was working as a cashier at Dollar Tree when the attack occurred. Bekele faces three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder,...
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
Man shot, killed inside west Columbus Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead after a shooting inside a Kroger on the west side. The shooting happened near the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and found Paris Royal, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound inside...
Two wanted, charged in death of Ohio infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mail will not be delivered to Americans on Monday, and Post Offices will also be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the U.S. Postal Service said in a news release. Caller service and Post Office Box service will also be halted for the day, which is one of […]
3 sought in south Columbus fatal shooting at McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to a scene at a McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South High Street at 9:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers […]
2 Ohio winners in Mega Millions drawing
Two million-dollar winners in the Mega Millions drawing are from Ohio.
Sheldon wins No. 300 at Colonel Crawford
NORTH ROBINSON — It wasn’t an ordinary night. It was on the road at the Cub Cave against a tough Lucas team in a non-league game on a Saturday night. Yet it was extraordinary for Colonel Crawford head boys’ basketball coach David Sheldon as his Eagles pulled out a 60-57 victory to give the veteran mentor career win number 300.
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 614 Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Popular Columbus restaurant closing for several days to mourn after manager shot and killed
Marlow’s Cheesesteaks has been one of the area’s hottest new restaurants since it opened last spring. But for the next few days, the up-and-coming Gahanna eatery will be closed to mourn one of its own. According to Columbus Police, 43 year-old Christopher Manteen, who was a manager at...
One dead after crash near Bellevue
HURON COUNTY — The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 4:57 p.m. Saturday near Bellevue. The crash occurred on state Route 547 at Section Line 30 in Lyme Township in Huron County. Lacey Gerich, age 28, of Norwalk,...
