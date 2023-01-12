Read full article on original website
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Citizen Group Forms to Address Union Avenue Proposal
I received the following from a group that has recently formed in response to a proposal being developed by the Mayor's office for, according to the city's website, a"streetscape improvement project to enhance Saratoga Springs' signature street-Union Avenue between East Avenue and Circular Street." There will be a public hearing and a presentation on this proposal at the Tuesday, January 17, City Council meeting.
NY election official pleads guilty to ballot fraud in 2021
Republican Jason Schofield of Troy resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections.
Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52
Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
Guilderland restaurant closing after 11 years
Cafe Calabria at 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland is closing after 11 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 10.
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
Saratoga Springs cake shop celebrates grand opening
The Bread Basket Cake Shop celebrated its grand opening on January 12 with Business For Good, an organization that invests in people to build better businesses and stronger communities. The new shop is located in The Springs at 3 Hampstead Place.
Albany County shares ‘alarming’ video of hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Albany County first launched its partnership to install stop arm cameras for area school district buses, Executive Dan McCoy says he was met with skepticism. “I’ve had people say, why are you doing this, nothing’s happened. Thank God. You know? But I don’t wanna have to hear that one story,” […]
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Ballston Spa Stewarts
The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the January 13 TAKE 5 drawing. The ticket, worth $45,713, was purchased at Stewarts on W Milton Road in Ballston Spa.
Missing Herkimer County man found deceased
A man reported missing out of Herkimer County was found dead, police said.
schenectadygov.com
Schenectady police believe car found in Mohawk River not tied to Humphrey case
Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — A submerged car pulled out of the Mohawk River on Wednesday evening is not believed to be tied to the case of missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey, according to city police. The car was discovered by New York State Police dive teams near Riverside Park at approximately 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 as they scoured the river in search of the Schenectady teenager, who went missing in the area on Nov. 25. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, said the vehicle appears to be unrelated to Humphrey's case.
Glens Falls’ favorite hot dogs are back on the menu
For the last three years, something has been missing from downtown Glens Falls. If you were to be asked where to grab lunch in the time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the list of answers would have been one too short.
WNYT
Car smashes into Pittsfield credit union
A federal credit union building in Pittsfield was damaged after a car slammed into pillars outside. Photos sent to NewsChannel 13 show the damage after the car hit the Greylock Federal Credit Union. It’s not known right now if anyone was hurt. We will bring you any updates we...
New pizzeria opening in Clifton Park
Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park. Owners Melissa Craine and Sean Lee hope to open the restaurant by February 1, according to the Bella Lucia Facebook page.
schenectadygov.com
DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others
Schenectady, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10's Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha. Police say the Schenectady High School student was last seen on security cameras around midnight November 25th while approaching the area of the Front Street Pool and a railroad bridge that crosses the Mohawk River. But police say there are no images of her ever leaving the area.
Three arrested after traffic stop in South Glens Falls
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Amy N. Bradway, 38, Lucas J. Gardiner, 41 and Shannon M. Gordon, 44 on January 8. Police discovered the trio were in possession of drugs after they were pulled over in South Glens Falls. On January 8 around 10:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on […]
Greenwich man arrested in missing child case
On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man in connection with a missing child investigation. The arrest ended in a new predatory assault charge for a man previously charged with taking a child under the age of 16 from home.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Schenectady man for illegally possessing a handgun
On January 12, 2023, State Police assigned to the Community Stabilization Unit arrested Christopher F. Ortega Sanjurjo, 21, of Schenectady, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class “C” felony. On January 12, 2023, at about 12:30 p.m., Trooper stopped a vehicle on...
North Country duo allegedly ransacks home in Day
On May 29, at about 1:20 p.m., State Troopers were called to a home in Day for reports of a past-occurring burglary.
Alleged drunk drivers blamed for 2 area crashes
Despite their differences, both cases are being blamed on a familiar travel foe: alcohol.
mynbc5.com
Fire officials call hardware store fire a 'devastating loss' to the town.
CASTLETON, Vt. — A hardware store in Castleton was destroyed in a fire over the weekend. This happened on Sunday morning at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. Huge flames can be seen billowing from the building as crews worked for at least six hours to put the large fire out. At last check, local fire officials are calling it a devastating loss to the town.
