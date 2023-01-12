Idaho House introduces bill to withhold tax revenue for cities supporting abortion

KIFI Idaho State Capitol

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill Wednesday that would withhold sales and use tax revenue from from any city or county proclaiming, directing against or refusing to enforce the state's abortion ban.

The bill is an amendment to the already existing No Public Funds for Abortion Act. It would allow the city or county 180 days rescind any proclamation or risk losing the tax revenue.

Republican Representative Bruce Skaug of Nampa introduced the bill.

"If we allow cities to start sliding away from the laws that are felonies in this state...then we're going to be like Portland or Seattle and the anarchy that has started to edge in those cities."

Back in July, the city of Boise passed a resolution stating it will not prioritize investigations into prosecuting abortion providers.

House bill H0002 also makes clear that the law is not meant to prevent classroom discussion on the issue of abortion.

Some university presidents expressed concern over the language in the first law passed in 2021.