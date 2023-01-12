Read full article on original website
Epic Games Store's First Big Free Game of 2023 Leaked Early
The first major free game via Epic Games Store free games is almost upon us, according to a new leak. It's early into 2023, but Epic Games has already provided PC users with some quality free games, but it hasn't made a big splash yet. This week, on January 19, this is apparently changing. According to a prolific leaker, the next free Epic Games Store game is actually three games, and that's because it's going Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which is a collection of remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Lose One of January's Free Games
PlayStation Plus subscribers recently learned of 11 free PS4 and PS5 games coming to the subscription service this month, but as it turns out, players are getting one less game than expected. A game was mistakenly included in the lineup of January's free PS Plus games, it seems, and has since been removed from the lineup. That still leaves plenty of games for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers to try out, but it's an unusual situation seeing how games aren't often pulled from the service before they can even be added to the PS Plus catalog of games.
Xbox Report Says Cancelled Exclusive Could Get a Second Chance
This month officially marked a disappointing anniversary for Xbox fans, as January 9th, 2017 saw the cancellation of Scalebound. The collaboration between Microsoft and PlatinumGames had seen a lot of anticipation from Xbox One owners, but the game failed to materialize. According to a new rumor from Xbox insider Shpeshal_Nick, the two companies are back in talks to revive the IP (presumably on Xbox Series X|S), but things are apparently still in the early stages. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this one with a grain of salt until we hear something concrete from Xbox!
Xbox Report Leaks 2024 Avowed Release Date
According to a new report, Xbox Series X and PC game Avowed, from Microsoft-owned studio, Obisidian Entertainment is releasing in Q2 2024. For those that don't know: Obsidian is the developer behind classics Fallout New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and more recently the likes of Pentiment, Grounded, and The Outer Worlds. It's one of Xbox's best studios and a studio is known for making great RPGs. As a result, there's substantial anticipation for its upcoming RPG Avowed.
Pokemon Go Adds More XXS and XXL Pokemon
Last month, Pokemon Go added new size variants for Pokemon, including XXS and XXL versions of Pokemon like Poochyena, Mightyena, and Mawile. Today, developer Niantic revealed that the change has now been rolled out for all Pokemon in the game! As a result, players will start to see much bigger versions of their favorite Pokemon, or much smaller than we've seen previously. In a new video showcasing the change, players can see a standard version of Tyranitar flanked by a massive version of the Rock/Dark-type, and a teeny tiny one, as well!
The PS4 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
There are a lot of lengthy games on the PS4, to say the least. Take "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," recently rereleased on PS5, PC, and Xbox consoles as well, which takes 173 hours to fully complete according to HowLongToBeat. The lengthy winter trucking expedition game "Snowrunner" clocks at close to 200 hours for full completion. That being said, the longest PS4 game of them all clearly has a lot to live up to.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised With One of the Best Games of All Time
PlayStation Plus subscribers have been surprised with one of the best games of all time; there are a few catches though. The first is that the offer has only been extended to PS Plus Premium subscribers, the most expensive tier of the subscription service. If you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Essential subscriber, you're out of luck. The second catch is this isn't a free download, but a free trial. That said, it's a timely one. And the third and final catch is this offer only pertains to PS5 users.
Next PS5 Remake Releasing This Week
The PlayStation 5 is getting a remake of a 1990s horror game this week, on January 20, after the remake previously skipped over the PS5 when it was initially released. The horror genre isn't as popular in 2022, but in the 1990s it was everywhere, with many of the best horror games and series coming out during this window of time. In general, horror was more popular in the 20th century than it has been in the 21st century so far. There are a variety of reasons for this, but that's all neither here nor there. What's relevant is that if you grew up in the 90s playing horror games, and you're on PS5, you're getting a treat this week.
Starfield Release Date Reportedly Delayed
The Starfield release date has reportedly been delayed. Right now, the new spacefaring RPG from Bethesda Game Studios -- the team behind The Elder Scrolls and Fallout -- is scheduled to release sometime in the first half of this year, which is to say sometime by the end of June. According to a new and aforementioned report though, it's not going to make this window, but it won't be far behind it.
Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for a Limited Time
Nintendo Switch Online has a new freebie for subscribers on Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and the regular ol' Switch. Unfortunately, it's not a new Sega Genesis or N64 game, but like these games, it's locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. More specifically, until January 24, all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack owners can download special Nintendo Switch Sports avatars. These avatars are not available to non-subscribers or even Nintendo Switch Online subscribers without the expansion pack. You need the Expansion Pack to access them and then Platinum Points to redeem each and every single one of them.
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Call Out New Free Offer
Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have gone through a bit of a rough patch recently considering how this month's free Games with Gold were received compared to the PlayStation Plus titles and how Xbox Game Pass games were added in recent weeks. Following those events which were largely perceived as setbacks or downgrades by subscribers, the Free Play Days games – or game, in this case – also made for an odd turn of events that hasn't gone unnoticed by Xbox Live Gold users.
