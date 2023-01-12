Earl Charles Linn, 85 of Bloomville passed away on Monday January 16, 2023 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. Earl was born April 4, 1937 in Crawford County to the late Dewey E. and Goldie (Frank) Linn. He was married February 2, 1957 to Barb (Harris) Linn who survives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Donald Linn and Ed Randolph as well as sister Evelyn May.

BLOOMVILLE, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO