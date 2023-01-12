Read full article on original website
Earl Charles Linn
Earl Charles Linn, 85 of Bloomville passed away on Monday January 16, 2023 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. Earl was born April 4, 1937 in Crawford County to the late Dewey E. and Goldie (Frank) Linn. He was married February 2, 1957 to Barb (Harris) Linn who survives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Donald Linn and Ed Randolph as well as sister Evelyn May.
Community Spotlight Podcast: Crestline Schools
Matt Henderson, Superintendent of Crestline Schools, gets us caught up with what is happening with the school district. Crawford County Now · Community Spotlight Podcast: Crestline Schools.
Interactive “Pinocchio” Teddy Bear Concert at the Renaissance
MANSFIELD—The Renaissance Theatre will host the second of its three Teddy Bear Concerts in the 2022-23 Mechanics Bank Education Series on Sunday, February 19th at 2:30 PM. The performance features an original script by Michael Thomas in an engaging adaptation of “Pinocchio” that features audience participation, and interactive storytelling performed by local actors and live musicians from the Mansfield Symphony.
Bekele granted psychological evaluation
UPPER SANDUSKY–Accused killer Bethel Bekele,27, of Upper Sandusky, remains in custody without bail following the brutal murder of Keris Riebel on New Year’s Day. Riebel was working as a cashier at Dollar Tree when the attack occurred. Bekele faces three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder,...
Area prep basketball roundup Jan. 17
Wynford (8-7, 4-5 N10): Shots 24-50; 3-pt. shots 7-24 (Maradath Engler 2, Grace Stucky 2, Alexis Stevely 2, Reese McGuire); Free throws 11-15; Rebounds 41 (Reese McGuire 10); Turnovers 13. Scoring: Zoe Whitmeyer 2 1 5, Maradath Engler 2 0 6, Reese McGuire 3 3 10, Kenna Caldwell 0 1 1, Grace Stucky 7 2 18, Alexis Stevely 5 3 15, Katie Wagner 5 1 11.
Sheldon wins No. 300 at Colonel Crawford
NORTH ROBINSON — It wasn’t an ordinary night. It was on the road at the Cub Cave against a tough Lucas team in a non-league game on a Saturday night. Yet it was extraordinary for Colonel Crawford head boys’ basketball coach David Sheldon as his Eagles pulled out a 60-57 victory to give the veteran mentor career win number 300.
