Detroit News
Michigan State basketball's Malik Hall misses Purdue game, could be out 'a long while'
East Lansing — The injury bug is back for Michigan State. Senior forward Malik Hall missed Monday afternoon’s matchup with No. 3 Purdue at the Breslin Center and could be out for an extended period after aggravating a left-ankle injury in Friday night’s loss at Illinois. “He...
Detroit News
Freshmen growing up, stepping up for Michigan basketball: 'They've got a lot more in them'
Ann Arbor — Standing in the bowels of Breslin Center two weekends ago, Michigan wing Jett Howard lamented the early foul trouble that landed him and guard Dug McDaniel on the bench for a long first-half stretch. Following the rivalry loss to Michigan State — the Wolverines’ first Big...
Detroit News
For Michigan State basketball, there's no time to dwell on loss as No. 3 Purdue looms
Michigan State could take a lot from the way it played in roughly the final 10 minutes of Friday’s loss at Illinois. In a game the Spartans had started to control, an eighth straight victory beginning to look likely against a talented team in a hostile environment. Instead, things fell apart down the stretch.
Detroit News
Michigan football players express optimism that head coach Jim Harbaugh will be back
Auburn Hills — For the Michigan football players, it’s back to work as they began offseason workouts Monday. They had some time off after the national semifinal loss in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve, and are now focused on weight and conditioning work before spring practice. With a flurry of news the last week as starters like leading rusher Blake Corum and offensive linemen Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan, and, on Monday, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, announced their returns for the upcoming season, there’s a positive vibe among the Wolverines that they can build off the 13-1 record and back-to-back Big Ten championships as they pursue a national title.
Detroit News
Weiss suspended as UM police probe alleged computer crimes in Schembechler Hall
Ann Arbor — University of Michigan officials have placed co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on paid leave while university police investigators probe alleged computer crimes at Schembechler Hall, the nerve center of the football team that includes the offices of coach Jim Harbaugh and staff. The exact focus of the...
Detroit News
Wojo: Spartans drop a crusher, and Malik Hall’s absence really makes it hurt
East Lansing − This one stung the Spartans as badly as any game all season. You could see it in Tom Izzo’s scowl and hear it in his biting words. You could sense it in the locker room, where the players talked in low tones. This one hurt...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school bowling notebook: Plymouth boys motivated by last season's shortcomings
Plymouth's boys bowling team, ranked fifth in the state, is off to a strong 6-1 start, thanks to its strong group of returning upperclassmen who are hungry to avoid failure in the lanes. Nearly the entire roster returned after last season ended on the doorstep of the state tournament. First-year...
Detroit News
Toledo man, 69, dies after pickup crashes into tree in Lodi Twp.
A Toledo man is dead after crashing his pickup truck through someone's yard and into a tree Monday in Washtenaw County, state police said. Troopers with the Brighton Post were called at about 6 a.m. Monday to an area near Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a report of a single-vehicle crash. They arrived and found a truck crashed into a tree.
Detroit News
Family of Pontiac mom, 2 kids who died of hypothermia urged her to seek care
Pontiac — Relatives noticed something had changed in Monica Cannady recently, with signs the 35-year-old Pontiac woman was experiencing issues with her mental health. On Friday, she and her three children showed up at her mother’s door. Cannady was having paranoid thoughts and the children were shivering. Concerned...
Detroit News
Ann Arbor police seek suspect who shot into family's townhouse window Monday
Ann Arbor police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect who fired a gun into a family's townhouse window Monday. Officials said the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at the Creekside Townhouses near Platt Road and Interstate 94. According to a preliminary investigation, a black Jeep...
Detroit News
Body found in burning vehicle Saturday on I-75 in Oakland Co.
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found early Saturday in a burning vehicle near Interstate 75 and Dixie Highway in Oakland County. Troopers were called at about 5:50 a.m. by Springfield Township firefighters to the scene of a fire, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to the area for a report of a brush fire but discovered it was a vehicle in flames when they arrived.
