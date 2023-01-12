Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers provide Injury Update On Russell Gage following scary collision
Late in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Russell Gage, suffered what initially appeared to be a horrific neck injury. After being down on the field for some time, medical personnel called for a cart to be brought out. Gage was then escorted out of the stadium where he was taken to the local hospital for further evaluation.
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Casual Fit Ahead of Bengals’ Playoff Showdown With Ravens
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow wore a black bomber jacket and a Bengals themed shirt to Paycor Stadium ahead of Cincinnati's playoff showdown with Baltimore. The 26-year-old is hoping to lead the Bengals to the Divisional Round of the playoffs for a second-straight season. Watch video of his arrival below.
Bengals’ Divisional Round Destination Decided Following Bills’ Win Over Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Ravens on Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. If they win, they'll be heading to Buffalo next week for a matchup with the Bills in the Divisional Round. Buffalo beat Miami 34-31 on Sunday afternoon to advance. The Bengals and Bills were scheduled to...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman still not practicing. Here’s the latest
The Chiefs opened their work week without a member of their offense ahead of Saturday’s playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) would not practice. “We’re just going to back off him...
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Reacts to Joe Burrow’s Championship Window Comment
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow recently said the Bengals' championship window will extend well beyond this season. "The window is my whole career," Burrow said earlier this month. "Everybody that we have in that locker room, all the coaches we have. Things are going to change year-to-year, but our window is always open."
Way Too Early Look: Just How Great Will UGA’s WR Corps Be?
Georgia's wide receiver room has come a long way from where it was when Kirby Smart first took over the program back in 2016. This past offseason, something that was frequently repeated by Smart was how inexperienced and thin they were at the wide receiver position. Now, as they begin preparation for the 2023 season, Georgia is arguably the deepest they have ever been at the position despite losing some valuable contributors to both the draft and the portal.
Jordan Davis Saddened by Sudden Loss of Friend and Former Teammate
The Eagles have enough physical injuries to deal with as they prepare to open the playoffs next weekend as the No. 1 seed. Now, comes real-life mental anguish after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and presumably, fellow rookie and Georgia teammate, LB Nakobe Dean, learned Sunday morning that one of their former teammates and friend, Devin Willock, along with another friend, Chandler LeCroy were killed in a one-car accident.
How Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Has Such a Lasting Influence on Doug Pederson
Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick. Mike And Kyle Shanahan. Mike Holmgren and Andy Ried. These names each represent coaches and their disciples, a culmination of a mentor and student bond that has been a consistent staple of NFL coaching trees for decades. For the aforementioned Reid, his role as a...
Gronk’s New Favorite Team? Patriots Ex Joins ‘Bills Mafia’
For the Buffalo Bills, for years, Rob Gronkowski was an AFC East thorn in their side. "OK, now I’m retired again, so I wanna bring this back up,'' Gronk said as he recently made an appearance on the "New Heights podcast with fellow NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce. "I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now, again.''
Sean Payton Airs Saints’ Asking Price in Requisite HC Trade
As most are well aware, the Denver Broncos (or any other team) cannot hire top head-coaching candidate Sean Payton without compensating the New Orleans Saints, who control Payton's contractual rights through 2024. The damage?. "Ultimately, the compensation for the Saints would be a mid- or late-first-round pick," Payton said Monday...
‘Sloppy’ Bills Drop in Power Rankings as Bengals Matchup Looms
With a ticket to the AFC Championship on the line, the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon. It is a rematch from the cancelled Week 17 game, in light of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying on-field collapse. Hamlin has now been released from the hospital and traveled back to Buffalo after suffering from cardiac arrest.
Jared Goff, Taylor Decker Top Lions 2023 Salary-Cap Hits
The Detroit Lions are in a better position this offseason to address holes on their current roster. According to Spotrac, general manager Brad Holmes and the front office have approximately $18 million in cap space heading into the offseason, which ranks 11th in the National Football League. When asked at...
Lakers News: Writer Projects Russell Westbrook’s 2023 Free Agent Value
Los Angeles Lakers backup (and Long Beach native) point guard Russell Westbrook had such a bumpy first season with his home team in 2021-22, yours truly was dubious he would earn more than a veteran's minimum deal when he hit free agency, which will happen this year. But that was...
Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Fortson designated as ‘return to practice’ from IR
The Chiefs could have two offensive weapons back in the mix Saturday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) have been designated as “return to practice” from the NFL reserve/injured list. The designation officially opens a 21-day...
Seahawks S Jamal Adams: Pete Carroll Provides Rehab Update
While Jamal Adams has taken a positive step forward in his rehabilitation from a severe knee injury, the star safety has a difficult road remaining in front of him to get back on the football field for the Seattle Seahawks. Speaking with reporters in his final press conference of the...
A Massive Disparity on Defense
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ defense was the NFL’s best this season. And the worst. No team was better when it came to stopping the run. Opponents averaged 76.9 yards per game and 3.35 yards per carry. At the same time, every team was better against the...
