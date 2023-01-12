Georgia's wide receiver room has come a long way from where it was when Kirby Smart first took over the program back in 2016. This past offseason, something that was frequently repeated by Smart was how inexperienced and thin they were at the wide receiver position. Now, as they begin preparation for the 2023 season, Georgia is arguably the deepest they have ever been at the position despite losing some valuable contributors to both the draft and the portal.

ATHENS, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO