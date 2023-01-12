ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored

The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Great Bend Post

NFL reveals playoff schedule, Chiefs play Saturday

Monday - Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. 3:30PM (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:30 p.m. 7:15PM (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday, Jan. 22. 2:00PM (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills. 5:30PM (5) Dallas Cowboys/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2)...
ARIZONA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Phillies Reportedly Sign Taiwanese Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies have officially signed Taiwanese right-handed pitcher Wen-Hui Pan, according to Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Phillies awarded him $350,000 plus $70,000 towards college education expenses. He’s expected to start at rookie ball after attending the Phillies’ high-performance camp in the Dominican Republic this month....
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for January 16, 2023

Jesse Sanchez writes the Royals have signed pitcher Marwys Jorge, ranked #49 in this year’s international free agent class. Jorge throws a fastball in the 88-90 mph range with good command. His curveball is emerging, and he also throws a changeup. He shows an easy and fluid delivery and uses his lower half well, as he continues to improve his balance and timing. If all goes according to plan, the Dominican Republic native projects to be a middle-of-the-rotation starter. The 16-year-old has also been praised for his work ethic and makeup.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears

View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Thunder Nearing Play-In Position

After Oklahoma City dropped its first three contests of the year, it appeared as though the OKC faithful were in for another long season. In 2021-22, the team finished 24-58, and seemed a lifetime away from postseason contention. The consolation prize for the Thunder's troubles was second overall pick Chet...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Report: Lions’ Johnson Staying in Detroit Despite Coaching Interest

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will stay in Detroit instead of leaving for a head coaching opportunity, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. Johnson was expected to interview with the Panthers on Wednesday and was also on the wish lists for the Colts and Texans, but he told all three teams that he is declining the interest.
DETROIT, MI
Royals Review

Royals Review Radio: All This Over $375,000?

Jacob Milham sits down with editor Max Rieper for Mondays with Max! What are their opinions of Carlos Beltrán’s Hall of Fame Case, and how will the trash-can scandal hold him back? Plus, recapping all the players the Royals avoided arbitration with, and the one they didn’t! Also, the Royals made some international signings this week. How can developing their international talent help the Royals improve? All that and more on this episode!

