7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape penJade Talks CrimeKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored
The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Walker's Addition to Phillies Makes Starting Staff Stronger
Taijuan Walker's addition to the Philadelphia Phillies makes starting staff much stronger.
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
tigerdroppings.com
Gracie Hunt Enjoying The Empty Stadium Seats In Her Slippers On Chiefs Bye Week
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, still went to the stadium during her team's playoff bye week... #NFL #Playoffs #AFC #AFCWestChamps #NFLPlayoffs #ByeWeek #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom.
NFL reveals playoff schedule, Chiefs play Saturday
Monday - Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. 3:30PM (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:30 p.m. 7:15PM (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday, Jan. 22. 2:00PM (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills. 5:30PM (5) Dallas Cowboys/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2)...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL playoffs; When, how to watch, TV, odds
Here’s everything you need to know about the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars AFC Divisional Round game.
Phillies Fans Will See Legend Back in Uniform
Philadelphia Phillies fans can look forward to seeing a beloved player back in uniform.
Wichita Eagle
Royals announce a replacement for the team’s FanFest event. Here are the details
The Royals canceled FanFest, the team’s kickoff to the season, the previous two years, and the event won’t return in 2023. Instead, the team on Tuesday announced a new fan event called Royals Rally. Royals season-ticket holders received an email Monday from the team outlining the event, which...
Angels News: Who Will Open the Season as the Starting Catcher?
There aren't a lot of great options right now.
Dodgers Sign Another Outfielder To A Minor League Contract
Los Angeles signs former Royals prospect, Anderson Miller, to another minor league deal.
Wichita Eagle
Phillies Reportedly Sign Taiwanese Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies have officially signed Taiwanese right-handed pitcher Wen-Hui Pan, according to Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Phillies awarded him $350,000 plus $70,000 towards college education expenses. He’s expected to start at rookie ball after attending the Phillies’ high-performance camp in the Dominican Republic this month....
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Intriguing Padres Duo; Would Be Solid Trade Candidates
Boston reportedly has shown an interest in two Padres defensive wizards
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for January 16, 2023
Jesse Sanchez writes the Royals have signed pitcher Marwys Jorge, ranked #49 in this year’s international free agent class. Jorge throws a fastball in the 88-90 mph range with good command. His curveball is emerging, and he also throws a changeup. He shows an easy and fluid delivery and uses his lower half well, as he continues to improve his balance and timing. If all goes according to plan, the Dominican Republic native projects to be a middle-of-the-rotation starter. The 16-year-old has also been praised for his work ethic and makeup.
Wichita Eagle
How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
Wichita Eagle
Thunder Nearing Play-In Position
After Oklahoma City dropped its first three contests of the year, it appeared as though the OKC faithful were in for another long season. In 2021-22, the team finished 24-58, and seemed a lifetime away from postseason contention. The consolation prize for the Thunder's troubles was second overall pick Chet...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Lions’ Johnson Staying in Detroit Despite Coaching Interest
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will stay in Detroit instead of leaving for a head coaching opportunity, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. Johnson was expected to interview with the Panthers on Wednesday and was also on the wish lists for the Colts and Texans, but he told all three teams that he is declining the interest.
Royals Review
Royals Review Radio: All This Over $375,000?
Jacob Milham sits down with editor Max Rieper for Mondays with Max! What are their opinions of Carlos Beltrán’s Hall of Fame Case, and how will the trash-can scandal hold him back? Plus, recapping all the players the Royals avoided arbitration with, and the one they didn’t! Also, the Royals made some international signings this week. How can developing their international talent help the Royals improve? All that and more on this episode!
Cubs Banking on Bellinger
The Chicago Cubs are banking on production from Cody Bellinger this season.
