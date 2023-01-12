ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Body found in famed Hollywood film school’s parking garage

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xh6zd_0kCZzlok00

A body was discovered in a parking garage attached to the Los Angeles Film School in Hollywood early Thursday, police said.

The grim find was made around 2 a.m. when officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the municipal parking structure in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard, news station KTLA reported.

Cops said the body was found next to a gray 2020 Nissan Kicks.

The car had damage to its exterior and its airbags had deployed.

An LAPD spokesperson told The Post the fatal incident was related to a traffic collision, but he would not elaborate further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fHfj_0kCZzlok00
A body was discovered in the parking garage attached to the Los Angeles Film School on Sunset Boulevard early Thursday.
KTLA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3q5n_0kCZzlok00
Police found the body next to this 2019 Nissan Kicks, which had sustained damage.
KTLA

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting that it was a hit-and-run, the LAPD rep said the driver remained at the scene and no suspect was being sought.

The person who died has not been identified, and it was not immediately known whether they had any connection to the film school.

The college did not immediately respond to request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hv3c6_0kCZzlok00
The LAPD said the incident involved a deadly traffic collision and the driver remained on the scene.
KTLA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F3Auv_0kCZzlok00
It is unknown whether the person who died had any ties to the film school.
KTLA

The Los Angeles Film School is a private institution offering associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in show business-related majors.

Noteworthy alumni include Oscar-nominated film editor Martin Pensa, Kyle Newacheck, co-creator of the TV series “Workaholics,” and David Eischen of the techno band Transoverload.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Estranged husband plows dump truck into wife’s Los Angeles home

A Los Angeles man plowed a truck into the home of his estranged wife and demolished several cars during a jealous rampage that was captured on video, a report said. The maniac driver obtained a 10-wheel dump truck on Sunday and slammed the vehicle into the home, the video shows. He then backed up and pummeled at least two cars on the street as a woman can be heard screaming “What is he doing!?” Patricia Dunn told KABC she and the man was her husband and the pair are going through a contentious divorce. He reportedly came by the house three times...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Elliot Blair’s family sheds new light on Orange County lawyer’s death

The family of Elliot Blair revealed new details into the California public defender’s mysterious death late Tuesday that maintains their belief he was the victim of a violent crime while vacationing at a Mexican resort with his wife.   Blair’s heart-stricken family said in a statement the incident that led to the 33-year-old’s death happened in an open-air walkway outside of the front door of their room at their resort — not in a fall off a balcony as has been previously reported by Mexican authorities. The family said their loved one was found in his underwear, a sleeping t-shirt...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
New York Post

Lisa Marie Presley’s housekeeper tried to direct emergency responders to home, harrowing 911 call reveals

Lisa Marie Presley’s housekeeper frantically tried to direct emergency responders to the singer’s mansion after finding her boss unresponsive, according to a 911 call obtained by The Post. Presley, 54, fatally succumbed after being rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California on Thursday, when her heart apparently stopped several times before she was declared dead. “What’s the address of your emergency?” an operator asked the distraught housekeeper, who called 911 from Presley’s home in Calabasas. The housekeeper for Elvis’ daughter struggled to get her words out and seemed frantic. “Ma’am, is there someone else there with you right now?” the responder...
CALABASAS, CA
New York Post

Mom of California lawyer Elliot Blair is ‘beyond devastated’ by his mysterious death in Mexico

The mother of California lawyer Elliot Blair — who died in mysterious circumstances while on vacation with his wife — said she is “beyond devastated” as the family continues to demand answers from Mexican authorities. Stella Blair wiped tears from her face as she spoke to The Post on Tuesday from her home in Placentia, Calif. She said she has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of concern from her son’s friends and colleagues at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office, where he had worked since 2017. “He had so many friends and each friend can’t believe they have lost him,” she said. “They...
PLACENTIA, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
161K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy