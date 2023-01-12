ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Rooted Expeditions

Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information

Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Inclusive gender signs connected to positive attitudes toward trans, nonbinary people

Something as simple as seeing all-gender signs in public places, like restrooms, was linked to adolescents' acceptance of transgender and nonbinary people, a new study has found. In one of the first studies of its kind, researchers conducted an online experiment with a nationally representative sample of 319 adolescents aged...

Comments / 0

Community Policy