A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
MedicalXpress
The link between mental health and ADHD is strong—so why aren't we paying attention?
Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK. This study is the first to show that ADHD...
MedicalXpress
Super-contagious new omicron subvariant will spark another wave, experts say
The COVID-19 subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization on Friday advised people to wear masks in certain situations, including in crowded, enclosed and poorly ventilated spaces, regardless of local infection rates. The announcement came three days after the WHO recommended that people mask up on...
MedicalXpress
Airway mucosa antibodies durably protect against COVID: Study
High levels of mucosal IgA antibodies in the airways protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least eight months. Omicron infection generates durable mucosal antibodies, reducing the risk of re-infection. These are the findings of a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Danderyd Hospital in Sweden. The results raise further hope for the feasibility of future nasal vaccine platforms to protect against infection.
MedicalXpress
Research review suggests long COVID may last indefinitely for some people and mimic other ailments
A small team of researchers, two from the Patient-Led Research Collaborative, the other two from the Scripps Research Translational Institute, has published a Review article in the journal Nature Reviews Microbiology suggesting that long COVID might be a bigger threat than has been realized. Prior research has shown that some...
MedicalXpress
COVID long-haulers face stigma: Study
High levels of stigma experienced by some COVID long-haulers are associated with more intense symptoms, reduced physical function and loss of employment due to disability, according to newly published research in eClinicalMedicine. Specialists working in Edmonton's Long COVID Clinic began hearing patient stories suggestive of stigma as soon as the...
MedicalXpress
Most long COVID symptoms clear up in a year for mild cases: study
Most symptoms from long COVID clear up within a year for people who had mild initial infections, a large Israel study said Thursday, with the findings welcomed as "reassuring". At least 17 million people in Europe suffered from long COVID symptoms months after recovering from their initial infection during 2020...
MedicalXpress
Study deemed a success in directly informing Victoria's COVID-19 response
The success of the Optimise Study in shaping Victoria's and Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic paves the way for similarly ambitious research projects in the future, a webinar wrapping up the project was told. Optimise was a large, multidisciplinary and multi-platform study, looking at what was happening with COVID-19,...
MedicalXpress
Researchers reveal genetic predisposition to immunity against new variants of COVID-19
The SARS-CoV-2 delta variant that caused the third wave of COVID-19 in mid-2021 turned out to be more contagious than earlier SARS-CoV-2 variants. In addition, protein mutations in the delta variant were found to significantly reduce the effect of acquired humoral immunity to COVID-19 from prior infection or vaccination. Acquired...
MedicalXpress
Survey reveals physical and mental problems among Brazilian health workers during pandemic
Poor physical and mental health was frequent among Brazilian health workers employed in the public sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study by researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in São Paulo state, Brazil. The study showed that 86% reported burnout and 81% suffered from stress. They slept badly, experienced depression and complained of aches and pains. On the other hand, most said they were happy to provide meaningful services to society.
MedicalXpress
New study uncovers how a unique, fast synapse keeps us from falling
The sensory organs that allow us to walk, dance and turn our heads without dizziness or loss of balance contain specialized synapses that process signals faster than any other in the human body. In a discovery more than 15 years in the making, a small group of neuroscientists, physicists and...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 associated with fetal brain hemorrhages
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London has found evidence of small hemorrhages in the brain tissue of fetuses during the peak of COVID-19 cases in the UK. The research, published in Brain, found that the hemorrhages are linked to a reduction...
MedicalXpress
Convalescent COVID-19 plasma beneficial for immunocompromised
Transfusion of convalescent COVID-19 plasma is associated with a reduction in mortality for immunocompromised patients, according to a systematic review published online Jan. 12 in JAMA Network Open. Jonathon W. Senefeld, Ph.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of trials, studies,...
MedicalXpress
Animal testing no longer required for drug approval, but high-tech substitutes aren't ready
For generations people have associated the terms "lab rat" and "guinea pig" with scientific research. Animal testing remains a standard and has been required for drug approval. Just before Christmas, though, Congress ended the requirement that all new drugs must be tested in two species—usually mice and a "higher order"...
MedicalXpress
Simple neural networks outperform more complex systems for controlling robotic prosthetics
Artificial neural networks that are inspired by natural nerve circuits in the human body give primates faster, more accurate control of brain-controlled prosthetic hands and fingers, researchers at the University of Michigan have shown. The finding could lead to more natural control over advanced prostheses for those dealing with the loss of a limb or paralysis.
MedicalXpress
Vaccination gets a boost when people know their neighbors are doing it
Just as a highly transmissible variant prompts officials to extend COVID-19 emergency status, one of the largest surveys ever conducted shows people are more willing to get vaccinated when health workers reveal how many others are doing so. The massive global survey spawned two papers—one recently published in Nature Human...
MedicalXpress
Durable SARS-CoV-2 antibodies bind to two viral targets at once
A new study led by scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) shows how ideal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 hit their marks. That's right: marks. Instead of targeting a single binding site on the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein, these powerful antibodies bind to two of these sites at once. Through this "bivalent" binding, the antibodies can lock key viral structures into position, preventing the virus from infecting host cells.
MedicalXpress
Moderna reports positive results for RSV vaccine
US biotech company Moderna on Tuesday announced positive interim trial results for its vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults over the age of 60. There are no jabs currently available for the virus, which is a top cause of lower respiratory diseases, commonly leading to bronchiolitis in children and pneumonia in the elderly.
